Wilk’s Legislation to Add Transparency to State Contracting Fails

|
California Nurses Association/National Nurses United announced registered nurses at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement on April 26.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed four new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,550 new cases countywide, with 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,959, county case totals to 2,872,203 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,816, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild will hold open auditions Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 for performers of all ages for the upcoming show, Lionel Bart’s "Oliver!"
|
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play "The Great Gatsby," based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
|
Senate Bill 1367, part of Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk's legislative package calling for accountability, transparency and integrity in the state government's procurement process, failed to pass the Senate Governmental Organization Committee because the majority of Democrats refused to vote on it.
|
Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.
|
No. 20 College of the Canyons softball closed out the regular season in winning fashion on Tuesday, April 26 posting a 10-4 conference win over Antelope Valley College at Whitten Field to clinch a postseason berth for a ninth straight season.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.
|
The California Department of Transportation has announced an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
|
I-5 corridor improvements continue from Buena Vista Street to State Route 134 in the San Fernando Valley.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors voted Tuesday to move into Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
|
College of the Canyons played its way to an 11th consecutive Western State Conference Championship on Monday, as the Cougars had three players tie for second place at the 36-hole conference finals at Alisal River Golf Course.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has prepared a draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan with the assistance of its consultant Engineering Solutions Services. The plan provides a comprehensive approach on how to proactively manage natural hazards and mitigate their impacts on the Agency, customers and the community.
|
|
ARTree Community Arts Center in Old Town Newhall announced its upcoming free events. Click links below for more information.
|
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a networking mixer hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Thursday, May 5, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|
Join the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Tuesday, May 17, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., for their enhanced clinic.
|
As COVID-19 continues to evolve over time, the data demonstrate that we are slowly moving in the right direction.
|
Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák's 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.
|
Ten students with autism graduated on April 8 from the Uniquely Abled Academy, a program which teaches young adults with high functioning autism to be entry-level CNC machinists.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host a Blood Drive Thursday, May 5, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide, with 76 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announce a shift in availability of widespread free COVID-19 testing as COVID-19 moves beyond crisis mode.
|
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans dignitaries, employees, families and friends gathered solemnly on the west steps of the State Capitol Thursday for the department’s 32nd Annual Workers Memorial to remember and honor the 189 public servants who have died since 1921 while building and maintaining California’s transportation system.
