WiSH Foundation Announces Upcoming Ways to Support Student Wellness

Thanks to our wonderful community and generous corporate donors, WiSH Education Foundation continues to open and outfit wellness centers across the Hart District schools.

They are also renovating the Saugus High School quad with the added generosity of Home Depot and Stay Green, Inc. landscaping. Funding these programs is expensive but there are several upcoming ways to support student wellness (as directed by the district wellness team).

· Shop through Saturday, Feb. 15 at Macy’s Round Up Days. Round up your purchase to the nearest dollar to support WiSH.

· Take your kids to Mountasia on March 1 for four hours of unlimited fun (4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) for only $20. 100% supports WiSH.

· Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the entire family at the SCV Charity Chili Cook-off on March 17 at the Hyatt at 6:00. Live music, dancing, casino games, green beer.

· Go to the #SaugusStrong Concert at Central Park on March 28. Tickets $10

· Get tickets to our fabulous Wine on the Roof (21 and over) on May 14th at 6:30 p.m. Seated dinner featuring nine amazing food courses paired with wines! Only 250 tickets will be sold. Tickets go on sale on Eventbrite on March 1. Sponsors get benefits. Contact wish@hartdistrict.org for more information.

· VegFest comes back to Santa Clarita at Central Park on May 16. Bring the entire family – music, food, animal love! Tickets $10, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a local nonprofit that supports the 23,000 students in grades 7-12 of the William S. Hart Union High School District. We fund programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone and our goal is to benefit as many students with our dollars as possible, directly in the classroom, where it’s needed most.

For more information on our events, visit www.wishscv.org.

WiSH is a part of the PayPal Giving Fund. If you pay through a paypal account, 100% of your donation benefits WiSH. To give with a credit card, go to www.wishscv.org. Thank you for your support.