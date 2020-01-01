Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record

The UCLA women’s basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins’ 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

With the win, the unbeaten Bruins are now tied with the 1980-81 squad for the most consecutive wins to open a season.

Michaela Onyenwere and Japreece Dean each put up 21 points in the Bruins’ victory. Onyenwere grabbed eight rebounds while Dean drained four three-pointers. Charisma Osborne was a stat-stuffer this afternoon, notching 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first-career double-double. The freshman also added two steals and two blocks. Lauryn Miller was the fourth Bruin in double figures as she totaled 11 points, four rebounds, and a career-high four assists.

Onyenwere came out firing in the first quarter, going 6-for-8 from the floor to finish the opening frame with 13 points. Four points each from Lauryn Miller and Dean gave UCLA a 21-10 advantage after one. Onyenwere added four more in the second quarter to finish the half with 17 points, helping propel the Bruins to a 34-23 lead at the half.

The Trojans pulled to within seven (38-31) at the 6:10 mark in the third quarter, but UCLA took firm control of the game after Michael Price Family UCLA Head Women’s Basketball Coach Cori Close called a quick timeout. The Bruins responded with an 11-0 run with three-pointers from Osborne and Dean on either end of the stretch. Dean put up 14 points in the frame to lead UCLA to a 60-39 lead after three quarters.

The Bruins (12-0, 1-0) would add on in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 30 points before securing the 83-59 win. Ten different Bruins scored, including freshman Brynn Masikewich, who scored her first two points as a Bruin just 20 seconds after she checked in.

The Trojans move to 8-4 (0-1) with the loss. USC was led by freshman Alissa Pili, who notched a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Here’s the box score.

The Bruins continue Pac-12 play with a home matchup against Arizona State on Friday, Jan. 3. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks and tip-off at 7 p.m.