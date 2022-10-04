UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube

Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.

Just this year, the Bruins joined the West Coast Hockey Conference and will now compete against top teams, both nationally and in Southern California and Arizona.

Fifteen UCLA games will be held at The Cube over the course of the 2022-23 season, including one against cross-town rival the University of Southern California.

Additionally, The Cube will host the WCHC Playoffs in early February 2023. The first home game for UCLA will be against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m. at The Cube.

General admission is free but is subject to change. Times vary for each game, so please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com for a full list.

The 2022-23 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

Oct. 7 vs. Loyola Marymount University

Oct. 9 vs. University of Colorado, Boulder

Oct. 14-15 vs. University of Connecticut

Oct. 22-23 vs. Northern Arizona University

Oct. 28-29 vs. University of Denver

Nov. 4 vs. USC

Dec. 2 vs. Long Beach State University

Jan. 20 and 22, 2023 vs. Grand Canyon University

Jan. 27, 2023, vs. University of Northern Colorado

Feb. 3, 2023, vs. Loyola Marymount University

Feb. 9–12, 2023 – WCHC Playoffs

March 3, 2023, vs. San Diego State University

While you cheer on the Bruins, make sure you stop by The Grille to order your fan favorite foods, snacks and drinks. Remember, it is always a chilly 54 degrees inside The Cube, so stay warm by visiting the City Store for sweatshirts, blankets and more!

For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...