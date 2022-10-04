header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 4
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube
| Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
UCLA Schedule Release

Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.

Just this year, the Bruins joined the West Coast Hockey Conference and will now compete against top teams, both nationally and in Southern California and Arizona.

Fifteen UCLA games will be held at The Cube over the course of the 2022-23 season, including one against cross-town rival the University of Southern California.

Additionally, The Cube will host the WCHC Playoffs in early February 2023. The first home game for UCLA will be against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m. at The Cube.

General admission is free but is subject to change. Times vary for each game, so please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com for a full list.

The 2022-23 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

Oct. 7 vs. Loyola Marymount University

Oct. 9 vs. University of Colorado, Boulder

Oct. 14-15 vs. University of Connecticut

Oct. 22-23 vs. Northern Arizona University

Oct. 28-29 vs. University of Denver

Nov. 4 vs. USC

Dec. 2 vs. Long Beach State University

Jan. 20 and 22, 2023 vs. Grand Canyon University

Jan. 27, 2023, vs. University of Northern Colorado

Feb. 3, 2023, vs. Loyola Marymount University

Feb. 9–12, 2023 – WCHC Playoffs

March 3, 2023, vs. San Diego State University

While you cheer on the Bruins, make sure you stop by The Grille to order your fan favorite foods, snacks and drinks. Remember, it is always a chilly 54 degrees inside The Cube, so stay warm by visiting the City Store for sweatshirts, blankets and more!

For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube

UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube
Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.
FULL STORY...

Master’s Women’s Soccer Shutout by OUAZ

Master’s Women’s Soccer Shutout by OUAZ
Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
Despite near identical shots taken, The Master's University women's soccer team was not able to find the back of the net as Ottawa defeated the Mustangs 2-0 Saturday in Surprise, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 13: Community Invited to 2022 COC Homecoming Celebration

Oct. 13: Community Invited to 2022 COC Homecoming Celebration
Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting community members to attend the 2022 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cougar Stadium.
FULL STORY...

GSAC Opening Win Eludes TMU Men’s Soccer

GSAC Opening Win Eludes TMU Men’s Soccer
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
A strong first half turned into a great start of the second half, but it ended going against Master's men's soccer team as they lost the Golden State Athletic Conference opener to Arizona Christian 3-1 Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Win Again, Shimoji Medals for Third Straight Week

Cougars Win Again, Shimoji Medals for Third Straight Week
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Motoko Shimoji earned medalist honors for the third straight week and Carla Menendez placed runner-up to help lead the College of the Canyons Golf Team to a 15-stroke victory over Bakersfield College at the Western State Conference event hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens on Sept. 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,133 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child
Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign
Nov. 5-6: Saugus High Boutique Fantastique
The annual Saugus High School Boutique Fantastique will be held Saturday and Sunday Nov. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Saugus High School Gym.
Nov. 5-6: Saugus High Boutique Fantastique
UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube
Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.
UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube
Master’s Women’s Soccer Shutout by OUAZ
Despite near identical shots taken, The Master's University women's soccer team was not able to find the back of the net as Ottawa defeated the Mustangs 2-0 Saturday in Surprise, Ariz.
Master’s Women’s Soccer Shutout by OUAZ
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober
You can’t go far in our city without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober
Oct. 10-11: CalArts Alums’ ‘Groundworks’ to Air on Public Television
"Groundworks," a new documentary by Justine Garrett (Critical Studies MFA 2006) and Ian Garrett (Theater MFA 2008), airs on multiple U.S. public television stations this month. In Southern California, the film was broadcast on KCET on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will air on PBS SoCal on Oct. 10-11, coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day.
Oct. 10-11: CalArts Alums’ ‘Groundworks’ to Air on Public Television
Oct. 13: Community Invited to 2022 COC Homecoming Celebration
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting community members to attend the 2022 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cougar Stadium.
Oct. 13: Community Invited to 2022 COC Homecoming Celebration
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening
Calling all Transylvanians! Join the city of Santa Clarita for a screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Centre on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Oct. 6: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 6: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
Monday COVID Roundup: 48 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 2,615 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 48 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
The California Nurses Association, a union with more than 100,000 members in the state, applauds California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign S.B. 1334 into law, guaranteeing enforceable breaks for public-sector and University of California workers who provide or support direct patient care in a hospital, clinic, or public health setting.
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
New CHP Grant Highlights Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety
A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state.
New CHP Grant Highlights Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
On Friday, Oct. 1, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: