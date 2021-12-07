header image

Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021

Academy of the Canyons, the middle college high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District, has been named by Niche as the number 16 ranked high school in the State of California.

Additionally, the Niche.com website ranks the Hart District as the 19th best in Los Angeles County.

“It’s not just about academics at AOC; it’s about the relationships we form in our community; academic rigor and relevance through project-based learning,” said Dr. Juliet Fine, principal of AOC. “To be recognized for this work is a celebration for our staff, students, and community. It’s a special recognition and we take this to heart.”

According to the Niche.com website, the company helps families throughout the United States find the right K-12, post-secondary or graduate school for their child. The 2022 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.

AOC has a total enrollment of approximately 400 students in grades 9-12. Every year, roughly 100 students are randomly selected from a pool of 500 to 600 applicants who apply from within the Hart District. With the campus located at College of the Canyons, students are able to take college courses on campus concurrently with their high school classes. More than half of the school’s graduates each year also graduate with an Associate Degree from COC.

“We care deeply about our small, niche community and the individual student stories that shape our school” Dr. Fine said. “As a small school in California, we create the environment for students to reach their greatest potential and explore their passions. This is our number one job and we take it seriously every day.”

For more information on the Niche listings, go to https://www.niche.com/k12/search/best-public-high-schools/.
