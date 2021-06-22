AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief

Varun Ramanan, a freshman at Academy of the Canyons, is hosting a virtual talent show Saturday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. to help raise funds for India’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Help India-19” will help fill gaps in oxygen supplies at hospitals, PPE kits, N-95 masks, and sanitizers for the exhausted healthcare heroes, as India fights a devastating second wave of COVID-19.

“I want to help India in my own small way during this crisis,” Ramanan said. “This event brings the community together through talent and raise funds for COVID relief in India.”

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to three different initiatives:

– India COVID Response Fund (ICRF) 2.0

– Government of Tamil Nadu – Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

– Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES)

***Note: For more information on these three initiatives, click the GoFundMe link below.

Ramanan is still looking for talent show participants. A 3 minute (maximum) video can be submitted [here] by Saturday, July 10.

For more information on how you can participate, visit https://sites.google.com/view/helpindia-19/home.

To donate to “Help India-19” or for more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-india-19.

Questions can be submitted to fundhelpIndia19@gmail.com.

