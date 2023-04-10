April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda are proposed improvements to James Foster Elementary School, including construction of a new two-story classroom building, Track and Field upper playground improvement, flex classroom (science lab) site work and lower playground – asphalt play courts.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82777866855.

Webinar ID: 827 7786 6855

To dial by phone:

+1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

To view the full agenda online, click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...