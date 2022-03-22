April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
Journey Out is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raise awareness about sex trafficking. This program will explore this modern-day type of slavery, what looks like in our community and what to do about it.
This round table discussion is hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Advocacy Committee. The “Zonta Empowers: Take Action” series will be offered several times a year and has highlighted subjects like ending child marriage, human trafficking and PTSD.
The Zonta Club of SCV will have future discussions that feature topics like child marriage awareness, intimate stalking and many others that will help the Santa Clarita Valley understand topics that can be difficult to discuss.
Journey Out is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit leading the fight for the freedom and survival of all those whose lives have been destroyed by sex trafficking or commercial sexual exploitation.
This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about sex trafficking awareness. Be aware that this event will discuss mature topics.
Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of SCV is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the SCV and around the world.
