Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project

Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.

An upcoming project will enhance the city’s trail network in Saugus and provide a new, safe connection to Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road.

Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to learn about the Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Trail to Central Park project. The meeting will be held at Trek Bicycle Santa Clarita Saugus, 26625 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, and light refreshments will be provided.

At the public meeting, attendees will hear from city project managers about the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will result in a safe, as well as a healthy, way for pedestrians and cyclists to access Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road. The trail will be constructed along the south side of Bouquet Creek, allowing users to bypass traffic between Espuella Drive and Central Park.

For more information about the Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Trail to Central Park project, please contact Araz Valijan at (661) 286-4031 or by email at avalijan@santa-clarita.com.

