Today in
S.C.V. History
August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
| Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
COC Campus_Students

College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

The committee’s mission is to ensure that bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law.

The committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond funds with Prop. 39 spending requirements. Measure E is the $230 million general obligation bond passed by local voters in 2016. The committee as a whole is charged with informing the public concerning the college’s expenditure of bond proceeds, reviewing expenditure reports and presenting an annual report of its findings to the COC Board of Trustees.

As outlined in Prop. 39, the responsibility for selecting architects or construction managers for projects, approving project designs, selecting independent audit firms, or approving the sale of bonds, lies with the college’s administration and Board of Trustees.

The committee is comprised of at least seven members appointed by the Board of Trustees and must include the following representatives:

One student enrolled and active in a community college support group, such as student government;

One member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the District;

One member active in a senior citizens’ organization;

One member active in a bona-fide taxpayers association;

One member active in a support organization for the college, such as the college foundation or advisory committees, and
Two members of the community at-large.

To qualify as a committee member, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and may not be a college employee, official, vendor or consultant.

Currently the college needs to fill the positions of a member active in a business organization representing the business community and a member active in a support organization for the college. The college is also looking for additional members in other areas and at-large.

Selected members serve for two-year terms and could serve up to three consecutive terms. Selected committee members are not compensated for their services.

The application packet is available online.

Completed applications must be received at College of the Canyons (Attn: Business Services) 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road Santa Clarita, CA 91355 or emailed to chancellorsoffice@canyons.edu by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

Only complete applications will be considered by the Board of Trustees.

For more information, please call (661) 362-3420.

Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
The Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride fundraiser to benefit Blue Star Ranch will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge in Canyon Country.
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
The Santa Clarita City Council help a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 to determine how to proceed in the Nov. 5 general election for the city council District 3 seat. The options were to appoint Jason Gibbs, the lone candidate who had filed for the seat, or to pay the cost for an election offering only one candidate.
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
California State University, Northridge women's soccer fell to No. 8 Texas Tech on Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex.
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
The Master's University women's soccer team opened the 2024 campaign with a solid 3-1 win over Bushnell University (OR) Thursday afternoon on Pete Reese Field.
TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
This quote by Thomas Jefferson emphasizes the importance of active participation in the democratic process.
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
The California State Board of Equalization (BOE), which is constitutionally and statutorily responsible for the oversight of California’s property tax system, reminds all Californians affected by this year’s wildfires that they may be eligible for property tax relief.
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country.
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is seeking volunteers for its "Cheers for Charity" fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
