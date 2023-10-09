Big West Names CSUN’s Paige Sentes Volleyball Freshman of the Week

California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors’ first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Sentes helped the women’s volleyball team to a split in two matches at home last week. In the Matadors’ 3-2 win over Long Beach State on Saturday, Sentes had three aces, four assists and seven digs. She added eight digs, three aces and a pair of assists Friday against UC San Diego.
For the week, Sentes had 15 digs, six aces and six assists. She leads CSUN with 25 aces this season while ranking second to Kelsey Knudsen with 150 digs.
“Really happy to see Paige the recognition for having a great freshman year,” said head coach John Price.
“It was nice to see her step up and assume the libero role against Long Beach State and she’s become a big factor for us from the service line which is great to see.”
The Matadors head back on the road for a pair of matches this week, traveling to Cal State Fullerton on Friday and UC Irvine on Saturday.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
College of the Canyons finished first at a conference event for the fourth time this season to remain at the top of the Western State Conference standings after its round at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, Oct. 2.
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Dominique Noelle Robert. She is a 23-year-old female Black who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 a.m., on the 25500 block of Durant Place in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to consider joining the lawsuit filed by the city of Whittier to challenge the zero bail schedule implemented by the Superior Court in Los Angeles County on Oct. 1.
