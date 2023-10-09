Big West Names CSUN’s Paige Sentes Volleyball Freshman of the Week

California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors’ first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.

Sentes helped the women’s volleyball team to a split in two matches at home last week. In the Matadors’ 3-2 win over Long Beach State on Saturday, Sentes had three aces, four assists and seven digs. She added eight digs, three aces and a pair of assists Friday against UC San Diego.

For the week, Sentes had 15 digs, six aces and six assists. She leads CSUN with 25 aces this season while ranking second to Kelsey Knudsen with 150 digs.

“Really happy to see Paige the recognition for having a great freshman year,” said head coach John Price. “It was nice to see her step up and assume the libero role against Long Beach State and she’s become a big factor for us from the service line which is great to see.” The Matadors head back on the road for a pair of matches this week, traveling to Cal State Fullerton on Friday and UC Irvine on Saturday.

