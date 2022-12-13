California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher

Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.

California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presented a $500 award grant to Castaic High School Teacher Grant Recipient Hannah Mistry.

The grant will support the school’s theater-based project in collaboration with Castaic Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring the arts alive for the community’s students and their families.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across Los Angeles County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

“California Credit Union was founded to support the education community and our grant program is one way we are continuing to support teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students through innovative programs,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and applaud the creative ways they are bringing learning to life for their students.”

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

