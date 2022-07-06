header image

Canyon Theatre Guild Awards Six Senior Scholarships to High School Grads
| Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
youth theatre workshops, Canyon Theatre Guild, mamma mia!

The Canyon Theatre Guild, located in Old Town Newhall, has announced the six winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships.

The CTG, a nonprofit community theatre located in the Santa Clarita Valley, is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year which includes awarding six $750 scholarships to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.

For the past 22 years, the theatre has awarded scholarships to high school graduates and enjoyed seeing those students apply the scholarships towards their educational goals. The winners were chosen based on a personal essay and letters of recommendation.

The 2022 Canyon Theatre Guild Senior Scholarships winners are:

Charlie Spainhower: The Mercy Holiday Scholarship

Coleman Payne: The Mike Levine Scholarship

George Chavez, III: The Darel Roberts Scholarship

Angie Rios Palma: The Patti & Greg Finley Scholarship

Leia Cockerell: The James Robinson Scholarship

India Glover: The Darel Roberts Memorial Scholarship

With recent COVID-19 impacts on college admission, the CTG organization believes in supporting and helping our students during this uncertain time and easing the process as much as possible for our high schoolers who are faced with unprecedented challenges.

“Winner selection was tough, as we were impressed with all of the applicants, and are beyond pleased to know these young people are out there and ready to take on the challenges of the future,” said Jennifer Teague, Director of CTG Youth Programs and Administration.

Whether providing senior scholarships, offering workshops to the youth of the SCV or creating an outlet of entertainment for the family, the CTG exudes a passion for supporting the community and believes this year’s recipients will do the same.

“Due to the amazing generosity of two very special Canyon Theatre Guild Angels, we were able to award $4,500 worth of scholarships this year. It is very gratifying, especially during this unique time, to be able to help six incredible seniors as they take the next step in pursuing their dreams,” said TimBen Boydston, Executive and Artistic Director of the CTG.

For more information about youth programs at the CTG visit the Canyon Theatre Guild.

Contact Jennifer Teague at Jennifer@canyontheatre.org or (661) 799-2702 during business hours.

