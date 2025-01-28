Canyons Begins 2025 Season with Road Loss at Mt. SAC

On Friday, Jan. 24 College of the Canyons women’s tennis started its 2025 campaign with a road trip to Mt. San Antonio College, eventually falling 7-2 to the host Mounties.

Canyons (0-1) earned a doubles victory point from the team of Bella Soloman and Izzy Leifeit, who teamed in the No. 3 position.

Mt. SAC (1-0) nearly swept the singles competitions by taking victories across the first five matches. However, Leilani Figalan emerged with a singles victory (6-2, 6-3) from the No. 6 spot to prevent the sweep and give Canyons its first singles point of the season.

COC is back on the road Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Orange Coast College. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Canyons will then host College of the Sequoias in the 2025 home opener at noon on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.

Full results from Friday’s match vs. Mt. SAC are below:

Doubles

Estrella Segura/Baylee Renfro (COC) loses to Paige Valenzuela/Kasandra Uy (Mt. SAC) — 3-8

Em Porter/Frankie Spadoni (COC) loses to Mia Vo/Sichen Chang (Mt. SAC) — 3-8

Bella Solomon/Izzy Leifeit (COC) defeats Mandy River/Emma Cervantes (Mt. SAC) — 8-3

Singles

Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Paige Venezuela (Mt. SAC) — 3-6, 2-6

Baylee Renfro (COC) loses to Kasandra Uy (Mt. SAC) — 0-6, 3-6

Em Porter (COC) loses to Mia Vo (Mt. SAC) — 0-6, 3-6

Bella Solomon (COC) loses to Sichen Chang (Mt. SAC) — 4-6, 4-6

Frankie Spadoni (COC) loses to Emma Cervantes (Mt. SAC) — 4-6, 2-6

Leilani Figalan (COC) defeats Mandy Rivera (Mt. SAC) — 6-2, 6-3

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

