Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day

Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.

Math Field Day is designed as an enrichment activity to promote mathematical reasoning, teamwork, and a balanced mathematics curriculum for all students in upper elementary school. Participation allows students to demonstrate their math knowledge through competition in the following elements: computational and procedural skills, conceptual understanding, and problem-solving.

This year’s teams in the Castaic Union School District consists of 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students. They have practiced together, a few times per week, for several weeks to prepare for the 2020 Math Field Day competition at Castaic Elementary School.

This year’s coaches are: Neal Schneider (4th and 6th Grade Coach at Northlake Elementary School), Pauline Graham (5th Grade Coach at Northlake Elementary School), Cynthia Hatton (4th Grade Coach at Castaic Elementary School), Kathi Hayes (6th Grade Coach at Castaic Elementary School), Dakota Barnes (5th Grade Coach at Castaic Elementary School), Mary Edison (5th Grade Coach at Live Oak Elementary School), and Sonja Frederiksen (6th Grade Coach at Live Oak Elementary School).

Event details:

Who: Castaic Elementary School Students

What: 2020 Math Field Day Competition

When: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Castaic Elementary School, 30455 Park Vista Drive, Castaic

About Castaic Union School District: Serving nearly 2,200 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four award-winning schools, providing children with a creative and collaborative learning environment supported by a safe and nurturing atmosphere that creates lifelong learners and empowers them to be critical thinkers in a global community. For more information, please visit the Castaic Union School District website.