Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning

Castaic Union School District (CUSD) was excited to welcome their Transitional Kindergarten-2nd grade students back to in-person instruction on Monday at Castaic Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, and Northlake Hills Elementary schools.

“It was wonderful to see the students with their new school shoes and backpacks as they arrived this morning,” said Superintendent Steve Doyle. “You could see the smiles behind their masks and hear the excitement in their voices.” As part of the continuing roll-out of the hybrid learning model, with students attending classes in-person two days and continuing virtual learning at home three days per week, CUSD will welcome their 3-4 grade students back to campus on March 1 and 5-6 grade students on March 8.

At this time, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) is requiring the COVID-19 case rate to be at 7 cases per 100,000 to allow for middle school and high school students to return to in-person learning. CUSD is hopeful that they will be able to welcome back their Castaic Middle School students before the end of the school year.

About Castaic Union School District:

Serving nearly 1,900 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four award-winning schools, advancing the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high-achieving, and socially responsible students. For more information, visit the Castaic Union School District website.

