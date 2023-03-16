‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023

Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s “elebrate” event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.

“Celebrate” will be held on the second Friday of the month from April through September and feature one culture at each event, allowing attendees to discover new sights, sounds, tastes and styles along the way.

The “Celebrate” series kicks off its 2023 schedule on Friday, April 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. with a celebration of Egypt, featuring Egyptian folkloric dance and drumming by the Sahlala Dancers, Egyptian street food and traditional cuisine, as well as activities based on hieroglyphics and excavation.

“Celebrate” highlights different cultures, customs and culinary wonders each month and features music, dance, food, art and educational experiences.

All events begin at 6 p.m. The full “Celebrate” schedule of events:

April 14 – Egypt

May 12 – West Africa

June 9 – Peru

July 14 – Spain

Aug. 11 – The Tataviam

Sept. 8 – China

For more information about the Celebrate event series, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

