CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021

After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.

“It is anticipated that most section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021,” officials said in the release.

The CIF-Southern Section is expected to make an announcement at 1 p.m. regarding the entire fall season.

In a news release Monday, CIF officials said decisions are based on directives and guidelines issued by the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health and local county health departments and agencies.

The announcement comes shortly after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that 33 counties, including Los Angeles County, will not be allowed to reopen for on-campus classes until they have not been on the state’s coronavirus watch list for 14 days consecutively.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, two school districts, the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Castaic Union School District, have already announced that they will be using an online format for the beginning of the 2020 fall semester/trimester.

“As these guidelines change, CIF sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local section,” read the CIF State office announcement.

As of Monday’s announcement, the CIF sports calendar calls for regional or state football playoffs to take place April 17 and section playoffs April 10. For all other rescheduled fall sports, the last day would take place anywhere between March 20 and April 17.

The first game for most football teams would be Jan. 8, 2021, with practice starting in December, according to the CIF. Regional or state playoffs for basketball would end June 19.