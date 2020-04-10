City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic

If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
Users must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and other users. This includes entering or exiting a trail and when passing other users.
Before this week’s series of rainstorms, local trails saw a 30% increase in bicycle and pedestrian traffic. With schools, facilities and many businesses being closed, much of the increased use has come from parents with their children, individuals walking their dogs and telecommuters taking a break from their work.
It is necessary for us to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the city also understands the significant mental and physical health benefit trails provide to our community during this time.
Mayor Cameron Smyth supports this sentiment when stating the following:
“The city realizes the value of its trails and paseos during the coronavirus emergency. I have received many positive comments about the importance of the trails and paseos and the impact on our quality of life. Never has this been more true than during this era of social distancing.”
For the city to keep trails and paseos open during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are greatly encouraged to make social distancing a priority and a normal practice.
In addition, please be courteous to one another and follow these basic rules of trail etiquette:
* If you are on a bike, ride to the right of the lane marked for bicycles and yield to pedestrians. Avoid riding in the lane marked for pedestrian use.
* Pedestrians keep to the right and use the marked pedestrian lane where provided.
* Use extra caution when using bridge under crossings, reducing your speed when necessary.
* Always be alert and watch out for other users that might be entering or exiting the trail.
Santa Clarita’s trail system is designed for all ages and all biking and hiking skill levels.
More information on the trail system, including safety tips, maps, hours of operation and comment or request forms, may be found at www.bikesantaclarita.com.
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
I have a few items of family memorabilia I've carried around from place to place as I transferred and moved for the Navy and in retirement. This one item, above all, is a memory I can't seem to let go. It was such a happy time when it came into my life, and when it became mine, it was a very sad time.
To better serve patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Exer Urgent Care, which has locations in Stevenson Ranch and Canyon Country, has launched VirtualCare by Exer, an online urgent care service providing real-time access to a doctor via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women's volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday more than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
