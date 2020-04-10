[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 10
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
| Friday, Apr 10, 2020
trails locator system

If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.

Users must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and other users. This includes entering or exiting a trail and when passing other users.

Before this week’s series of rainstorms, local trails saw a 30% increase in bicycle and pedestrian traffic. With schools, facilities and many businesses being closed, much of the increased use has come from parents with their children, individuals walking their dogs and telecommuters taking a break from their work.

It is necessary for us to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the city also understands the significant mental and physical health benefit trails provide to our community during this time.

Mayor Cameron Smyth supports this sentiment when stating the following:

trails“The city realizes the value of its trails and paseos during the coronavirus emergency. I have received many positive comments about the importance of the trails and paseos and the impact on our quality of life. Never has this been more true than during this era of social distancing.”

For the city to keep trails and paseos open during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are greatly encouraged to make social distancing a priority and a normal practice.

In addition, please be courteous to one another and follow these basic rules of trail etiquette:

* If you are on a bike, ride to the right of the lane marked for bicycles and yield to pedestrians. Avoid riding in the lane marked for pedestrian use.

* Pedestrians keep to the right and use the marked pedestrian lane where provided.

* Use extra caution when using bridge under crossings, reducing your speed when necessary.

* Always be alert and watch out for other users that might be entering or exiting the trail.

Santa Clarita’s trail system is designed for all ages and all biking and hiking skill levels.

More information on the trail system, including safety tips, maps, hours of operation and comment or request forms, may be found at www.bikesantaclarita.com.
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign

City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue

Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
Starting Monday, April 6, developer Trammell Crow Company will begin a project to construct a right-turn lane on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue.
FULL STORY...

April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service

April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
Friday, Apr 3, 2020
Santa Clarita Transit will implement its reduced "Sunday" schedule all seven days of the week beginning Saturday, city officials said.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route

Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
Los Angeles County officials are regularly updating resources on COVID-19, and have updated guidance for commercial and residential landlords and tenants.
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday released a new "simple tax return" for non-taxpayers to fill out to receive their $1,200 "economic impact payments" per the CARES ACT.
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
Apple and Google have partnered to enable the use of Bluetooth technology for contact tracing to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new return-to-work guidelines Wednesday for essential employees who have been near someone infected with COVID-19.
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new program to provide doctors, nurses and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms.
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
Flair Cleaners is offering free No-Touch Home Pickup and Delivery in order to help customers adhere to the Safer at Home guidelines.
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Television commercials touting pharmaceuticals caution users that their immune system might be compromised, making one susceptible to invading organisms. Could one be COVID-19?
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Heart of Heavy Steel | A Mentryville Story by Darryl Manzer.
I have a few items of family memorabilia I've carried around from place to place as I transferred and moved for the Navy and in retirement. This one item, above all, is a memory I can't seem to let go. It was such a happy time when it came into my life, and when it became mine, it was a very sad time.
Heart of Heavy Steel | A Mentryville Story by Darryl Manzer.
Exer Urgent Care Launches Virtual Program; Now Offering COVID-19 Testing
To better serve patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Exer Urgent Care, which has locations in Stevenson Ranch and Canyon Country, has launched VirtualCare by Exer, an online urgent care service providing real-time access to a doctor via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Exer Urgent Care Launches Virtual Program; Now Offering COVID-19 Testing
Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools
Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women's volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.
Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools
Feds Send $6 Bil. in Emergency Cash Grants to Aid College Students
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday more than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Feds Send $6 Bil. in Emergency Cash Grants to Aid College Students
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
Both Oakmont of Valencia and Atria Santa Clarita, two Santa Clarita Valley senior living communities, reported this week they have residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
SCV Sheriff’s Station Gives Shout Out to Baker-to-Vegas Sponsors
The Baker-to-Vegas team from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wanted to thank sponsors of the annual run that was unfortunately postponed this year.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Gives Shout Out to Baker-to-Vegas Sponsors
COC Launches Laptop Lending Program
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
COC Launches Laptop Lending Program
