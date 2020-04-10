City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic

If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.

Users must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and other users. This includes entering or exiting a trail and when passing other users.

Before this week’s series of rainstorms, local trails saw a 30% increase in bicycle and pedestrian traffic. With schools, facilities and many businesses being closed, much of the increased use has come from parents with their children, individuals walking their dogs and telecommuters taking a break from their work.

It is necessary for us to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the city also understands the significant mental and physical health benefit trails provide to our community during this time.

Mayor Cameron Smyth supports this sentiment when stating the following:

“The city realizes the value of its trails and paseos during the coronavirus emergency. I have received many positive comments about the importance of the trails and paseos and the impact on our quality of life. Never has this been more true than during this era of social distancing.”

For the city to keep trails and paseos open during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are greatly encouraged to make social distancing a priority and a normal practice.

In addition, please be courteous to one another and follow these basic rules of trail etiquette:

* If you are on a bike, ride to the right of the lane marked for bicycles and yield to pedestrians. Avoid riding in the lane marked for pedestrian use.

* Pedestrians keep to the right and use the marked pedestrian lane where provided.

* Use extra caution when using bridge under crossings, reducing your speed when necessary.

* Always be alert and watch out for other users that might be entering or exiting the trail.

Santa Clarita’s trail system is designed for all ages and all biking and hiking skill levels.

More information on the trail system, including safety tips, maps, hours of operation and comment or request forms, may be found at www.bikesantaclarita.com.