header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 5
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
| Friday, Mar 5, 2021
inspection - Canyon View Mobile Home Estates hillside solar panel installation in Canyon Country. | Photo: Stephen K. Peeples
Canyon View Mobile Home Estates hillside solar panel installation in Canyon Country. | Photo: Stephen K. Peeples

 

Santa Clarita City Council members are set to discuss in a closed session Tuesday their ongoing legal battle with property owner Canyon View Limited over the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside.

In September 2018 the city filed a complaint against the property owner alleging it violated the city’s municipal code and maintained a public nuisance with the “unpermitted and unauthorized” 120,000-square-foot solar energy project.

Canyon View has argued that it does not have to comply with permits or Santa Clarita’s building codes because it is solely governed by the state, which oversees all mobile home parks.

A January court ruling allowed for the city’s request to inspect the property, which is the Canyon View Mobile Home Estates at 20001 Canyon View Drive, to help determine whether the property owner complied with permitting requirements.

With an inspection, the city seeks to “assess with further specificity the size, nature and scope of the solar project,” including whether Canyon View violated the conditional use permit or any building codes, read court documents.

The property owner has stated that the inspection request is “vague and ambiguous.”

Tuesday’s council meeting would come after a judge rescheduled in July a nonjury trial from November 2020 to April 26 of this year due to “the spread of COVID-19, the need for social distancing, and the state of emergency having been declared by Gov. (Gavin) Newsom.”

Over the past recent months, the parties have been working to schedule expert witnesses for the upcoming trial who can testify on opinions regarding approvals, land planning and open space designation issues, according to an August court agreement between both sides.

The closed session meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. before the council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. While city officials cannot discuss pending litigation, City Attorney Joseph Montes could offer comment on the matter after the closed session.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Friday, Mar 5, 2021
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Santa Clarita City Council members are set to discuss in a closed session Tuesday their ongoing legal battle with property owner Canyon View Limited over the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,327; Public Health Advises Against Non-Essential Travel
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,327; Public Health Advises Against Non-Essential Travel
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 119 new deaths and 2,253 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,327 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
For a three-day period starting Tuesday, the William S. Hart Union High School District football players took their first COVID-19 tests as part of the requirements for them to begin full-contact play.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Santa Clarita City Council members are set to discuss in a closed session Tuesday their ongoing legal battle with property owner Canyon View Limited over the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside.
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes composer/lyricist, conductor, pianist and music producer Georgia Stitt to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Wednesday, March 10.
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District
Valencia-based Lundgren Management was honored to be selected by the El Camino Community College District as one of three firms providing on-going construction management services for the next five years.
Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District
City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’
It’s not how far you go…it’s what happens along the way! The Incredible Chase, the city of Santa Clarita’s socially distanced take on the hit CBS show “The Amazing Race,” is a brand-new competition taking place in May 2021.
City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,327; Public Health Advises Against Non-Essential Travel
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 119 new deaths and 2,253 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,327 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,327; Public Health Advises Against Non-Essential Travel
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
For a three-day period starting Tuesday, the William S. Hart Union High School District football players took their first COVID-19 tests as part of the requirements for them to begin full-contact play.
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
Project Scientist for Mars Perseverance Continues Caltech’s Lecture Series
Ken Farley, W. M. Keck Foundation professor of Geochemistry, Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences and the project scientist for the Mars 2020 mission, continues the 2020–2021 Watson Lecture season with a talk about, “Perseverance on Mars," Wednesday, March 10, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Project Scientist for Mars Perseverance Continues Caltech’s Lecture Series
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Los Angeles County Library is partnering with Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to bring virtual arts programs to our communities, featuring LACMA teaching artists and staff.
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Santa Clarita LLC, which owns the undeveloped 900-plus-acre Whittaker-Bermite site, recently filed for voluntary bankruptcy, and is working to sell it to a global industrial real estate company for possible commercial and residential development, officials said Wednesday.
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members Wednesday discussed a potential March 29 start date for junior high and high school in-person instruction, provided the number of L.A. County COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
NAACP Branch Coming to Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Valley is now home to a new branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, following a recent vote from the association’s board of directors.
NAACP Branch Coming to Santa Clarita Valley
Water Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Water Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Beaches
State Schools Chief Kicks Off ‘California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge’
This week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced the kickoff for the “California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge,” a global competition that will award up to $1 million to the boldest, most revolutionary proposals to eliminate the digital divide and expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.
State Schools Chief Kicks Off ‘California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge’
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 116 new deaths and 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 144th fatality since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration Event, Free on Zoom
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark officials will host a virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster via Zoom on Friday, March 12, starting at 4 p.m.
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration Event, Free on Zoom
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
California State University, Northridge is launching an interdisciplinary master’s degree in sustainability, set to begin fall 2022.
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Princess Cruises is extending the pause of its United Kingdom-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021, on Sky Princess, Regal Princess, and Island Princess.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday sent the Sand Canyon resort proposal back to the drawing board amid continued concerns, focusing largely on emergency evacuations.
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Sam Horn, president of Master’s University and Seminary for the past year, will be stepping down from his position, university officials said Monday.
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Moving around California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler with more transportation options under a plan Caltrans unveiled Wednesday.
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
%d bloggers like this: