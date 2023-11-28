header image

1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks
| Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
street sweeper

During this windy, winter season in the city of Santa Clarita, don’t forget that yard waste, including all raked leaves, belong loosely (not bagged) in your green organics container.

For any leaves that make it to the street or gutter, the city of Santa Clarita street sweeping service increased to weekly rather than monthly beginning Monday, Nov.27. The increased street sweeping schedule will continue for a period of six weeks.

Street sweeping takes place the day after trash service so please make sure trash carts, vehicles and other objects are removed from the street for effective sweeping.

For more information about all organics collection visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website

City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
FULL STORY...

City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2

City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
FULL STORY...

Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo

Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.
FULL STORY...

Six Productions Filming in SCV

Six Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
FULL STORY...
