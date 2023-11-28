City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the State of California, you have several options when you’d like to recycle a mattress, all at no cost to you.
|
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has released the 2023 Annual Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Assessor's Office activities, achievements and key initiatives throughout the past operating year.
|
During this windy, winter season in the city of Santa Clarita, don’t forget that yard waste, including all raked leaves, belong loosely (not bagged) in your green organics container.
|
Students at Castaic High School will enjoy an expanded music program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program. Eugene Kim, a performing arts teacher at Castaic High School earned a $500 grant to help fund the band and color guard field show.
|
Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station lobby anytime between Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 18.
|
Members of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently celebrated an annual tradition of delivering turkeys for the holiday season to those in need in the SCV.
|
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station issued a warning for holiday season shoppers who have purchased goods online during CyberMonday sales to be aware their packages may be targeted by mail theives.
|
1950
- CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link
]
|
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com
.
|
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
|
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
|
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
|
Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida.
|
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
|
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
|
1941
- Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story
]
|
1916
- A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story
]
|
1875
- Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.