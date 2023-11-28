City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks

During this windy, winter season in the city of Santa Clarita, don’t forget that yard waste, including all raked leaves, belong loosely (not bagged) in your green organics container.

For any leaves that make it to the street or gutter, the city of Santa Clarita street sweeping service increased to weekly rather than monthly beginning Monday, Nov.27. The increased street sweeping schedule will continue for a period of six weeks.

Street sweeping takes place the day after trash service so please make sure trash carts, vehicles and other objects are removed from the street for effective sweeping.

For more information about all organics collection visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

