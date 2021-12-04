City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will take a major step toward enhancing one of the city of Santa Clarita’s landmark amenities by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Park Buildout project on Monday, Dec. 6.

Residents are invited to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will also be streamed live through the city’s official Facebook page.

The Central Park Buildout is identified as a major project in the city’s Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan. The project consists of adding four multipurpose fields, field lighting, an exercise staircase, a new restroom, additional parking and enhancements to the Central Bark dog park.

Two new fields will be built, while an existing passive turf area will be converted into two more full-sized fields. The new amenities will be constructed in what is currently a dirt area surrounded by the Central Park hiking trail along the southern portion of the park.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road and sits on roughly 130 acres of land. The park opened to the public in 2000 and includes four lighted softball fields, 10 sports fields, the Central Bark dog park, outdoor basketball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, a community garden, an outdoor fitness zone, a playground and hiking trails.

For more information on the Central Park Buildout project, please contact Terry Brice, Associate Engineer, at (661) 286-4137 or via email at tbrice@santa-clarita.com.

