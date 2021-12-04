Central Park
Central Park. Photo by Pearl Obispo.
 

City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 3, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will take a major step toward enhancing one of the city of Santa Clarita’s landmark amenities by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Park Buildout project on Monday, Dec. 6.

Residents are invited to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will also be streamed live through the city’s official Facebook page.

The Central Park Buildout is identified as a major project in the city’s Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan. The project consists of adding four multipurpose fields, field lighting, an exercise staircase, a new restroom, additional parking and enhancements to the Central Bark dog park.

Two new fields will be built, while an existing passive turf area will be converted into two more full-sized fields. The new amenities will be constructed in what is currently a dirt area surrounded by the Central Park hiking trail along the southern portion of the park.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road and sits on roughly 130 acres of land. The park opened to the public in 2000 and includes four lighted softball fields, 10 sports fields, the Central Bark dog park, outdoor basketball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, a community garden, an outdoor fitness zone, a playground and hiking trails.

For more information on the Central Park Buildout project, please contact Terry Brice, Associate Engineer, at (661) 286-4137 or via email at tbrice@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)

    Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)

    14 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)

    Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)

    2 days ago
  • City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking

    City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking

    2 days ago
  • Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Among People Experiencing Homelessness Declines for 2nd Month in a Row

    Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Among People Experiencing Homelessness Declines for 2nd Month in a Row

    2 days ago
  • Dec. 7: Planning Commission Regular Meeting

    Dec. 7: Planning Commission Regular Meeting

    2 days ago
  • COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates

    COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates

    2 days ago
  • Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting

    Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting

    2 days ago
  • Dec. 6-10: 2021 Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

    Dec. 6-10: 2021 Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

    2 days ago
  • COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center

    COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center

    2 days ago
  • Supervisor Barger Hosts Annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags

    Supervisor Barger Hosts Annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.