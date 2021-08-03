City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.

The award is given by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

ICMA reports that 2021 saw the highest number of applicants ever submitted for this award. The Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane recognizes an outstanding chief local government administrator who has fostered representative democracy by enhancing the effectiveness of local elected officials and by consistently initiating creative and successful programs.

ICMA is the leading organization of local government professionals dedicated to creating and sustaining thriving communities throughout the world.

“As a leader, Ken is known for having a bias for action, commitment to public service and focus on training the next generation of city leaders,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “Over the last year and a half, our community has faced unimaginable challenges. Ken was able to guide the city organization and our residents through devastation, heartache and a global pandemic. He is truly deserving of this honor, and I am proud to serve our community alongside him.”

Striplin was selected for this honor due to his role in leading the city organization through the Tick Fire, Saugus Shooting tragedy and the COVID pandemic, all while continuing to move landmark city projects forward, maintaining a balanced and on-time budget and contributing to Santa Clarita’s reputation as a safe, family-friendly community with a high quality of life.

The Award for Career Excellence will be presented at the 2021 ICMA Annual Conference in October in Portland, OR.

