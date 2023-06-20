COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC

The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The awards show style event attracted an audience of nearly 400 guests including the 2023 Hall of Fame Class and their respective family and friends; past Hall of Fame inductees; current COC student-athletes; college faculty, staff and administration; COC athletic department personnel; and a variety of Cougars Athletics friends and supporters.

A video recording of the 2023 ceremony is available on the Cougars Sports Network YouTube Channel here.

Photos from the ‘Blue Carpet reception’ portion of the event are available to view here.

Pre-event images from throughout the PAC lobby are available here.

Coverage from the main program and induction ceremony is here.

Local media coverage of the evening can be viewed here.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class includes:

— Harlan Perlman – Assistant Coach, Women’s Basketball (1992-2019)

— 1986 State Championship Baseball Team

— 1996-97 State Runner-Up Women’s Basketball Team

— 2007 State Finalist Women’s Volleyball Team

— Chris Low – Athlete, Track & Field, 2011 & 2012 CCCAA State Champion (800m)

Individual tribute videos for each honoree/team are also available at the Cougars Sports Network YouTube Channel here.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...