June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
COC 2023 Hall of fame

The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The awards show style event attracted an audience of nearly 400 guests including the 2023 Hall of Fame Class and their respective family and friends; past Hall of Fame inductees; current COC student-athletes; college faculty, staff and administration; COC athletic department personnel; and a variety of Cougars Athletics friends and supporters.

A video recording of the 2023 ceremony is available on the Cougars Sports Network YouTube Channel here.

Photos from the ‘Blue Carpet reception’ portion of the event are available to view here.

Pre-event images from throughout the PAC lobby are available here.

Coverage from the main program and induction ceremony is here.

Local media coverage of the evening can be viewed here.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class includes:

— Harlan Perlman – Assistant Coach, Women’s Basketball (1992-2019)

— 1986 State Championship Baseball Team

— 1996-97 State Runner-Up Women’s Basketball Team

— 2007 State Finalist Women’s Volleyball Team

— Chris Low – Athlete, Track & Field, 2011 & 2012 CCCAA State Champion (800m)

Individual tribute videos for each honoree/team are also available at the Cougars Sports Network YouTube Channel here.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary

June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
Santa Clarita Blue Heat is a women's soccer team founded in 2008. The team plays its home games at College of the Canyons. The Blue Heat will face off against Calgary on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

2023 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released

2023 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
The Masters University Mustangs Men's Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.
FULL STORY...

June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships

June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Saturday June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
Thursday, Jun 15, 2023
California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the additions of seven student-athletes to the Matadors' team for 2023-24.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
