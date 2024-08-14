COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire

On the heels of long time College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook’s retirement announced on July 23, two administrators each with two decades of service to College of the Canyons, Dr. Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal have also announced plans to retire from the college.

Fiero will retire effective Sept. 20, said a COC spokesperson. Coleal will retire effective Sept. 3.

Fiero’s bio on the COC website reads:

“Fiero is the Santa Clarita Community College District’s Deputy Chancellor and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

She has been with the district for nearly 20 years and previously served as the Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Human Resources for 17 of those years.

Prior to Fiero’s stint at COC she was the Employees Services Manager for Glendale Community College for five years.

She has worked in various roles within higher education for the past 30 years.

Fiero is a career long member and the recent Past President of Association of Human Resources Officers, a longtime Association of California Community College Administrators member and past Statewide Membership Chair and serves on the Community College League of California’s Advisory Council on Legislation.

She is also active in the Santa Clarita Valley community, having served as Chair of the Castaic Education Foundation for 10 years, as well as serving as a board member for over 15 years and past President of the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.

Fiero also served as a board member and Chancellor’s Circle member on the College of the Canyons Foundation Board for the past five years.”

Fiero declined to comment on her retirement plans.

Coleal is the Classified Administrator and Assistant Superintendent/Vice President Business Services in the COC Business Services Office.

In a press release issued by COC on Nov. 1, 2022 it was announced that Coleal had received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials Achievement of Excellence Award on Oct. 25, 2022 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.

The press release read:

“Formerly known as the Walter Star Robie Award, the ACBO award is presented to distinguished community college business administration professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and exemplary service to California community colleges since 1988.

“I am honored to have been selected by my community college chief business official colleagues for this prestigious award,” said Coleal. “I credit Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her leadership, our COC Board for their support, my COC colleagues for their collaboration, my managers and staff for their standard of excellence and my CBO peers for their shared expertise. This award acknowledges the culmination of professional accomplishments of a chief business officer, both at their college and at a statewide level, and to receive it at this point in my career is an incredible recognition.”

In her 21 years of service to the college, Coleal’s demonstrated fiscal acumen and business administration experience led to numerous milestones and achievements. Chief among them is providing fiscal oversight for more than $500 million of general obligation bonds that funded numerous projects at both College of the Canyons campuses.

Coleal’s service to the district also includes serving as a mentor for district leadership programs and aspiring leaders. She provides administrative oversight for the district’s Budget, Payroll, Fiscal, Grants and, Contracts/Procurement departments and serves as the treasurer and board member for the College of the Canyons Foundation. She has participated in numerous State Chancellor’s Office committees and workgroups and has been active in statewide advocacy throughout her years in the system.

After earning her associate degree from Antelope Valley College, Coleal earned her bachelors of science degree in accounting from California State University, Los Angeles, and her master’s degree in business administration from California State University, Northridge.”

Coleal could not be reached for comment on her retirement.

