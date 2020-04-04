COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons All-American wide receiver Alonzell Henderson has committed to the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa and will take his talents to the Rainbow Warrior program for the 2020 season.

Hawai’i is an NCAA Division I program located in Honolulu and competes in the Mountain West Conference.

Henderson made his announcement on Tuesday night via Twitter saying “I am proud to say that I am 100% committed to the University of Hawai’i at Manoa #GoBows #HawaiiFB.”

The speedy wideout from Grover Cleveland Charter High School also took the opportunity to thank his coaches and teammates that helped him along his journey.

“I would love to give thanks to all the coaches who have developed me along the way from high school until now, I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today if wasn’t for you guys,” he said. “I also want to give thanks to the whole College of the Canyons coaching staff for bringing me in and pushing me to be the student-athlete I am today, I also want to give thanks to my teammates from both years for giving me a brotherhood I know will never be broken and for having my back countless times on the battlefield.”

Henderson finished the 2019 campaign with 57 receptions for 1,016 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard mark in seven of 11 games and recorded a pair of multi-touchdown games along the way.

Those numbers earned Henderson a spot on the 2019 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team.

He was also a member of the 2019 Region III All-California Community College Football Team and was one of six Cougars to earn unanimous selection to the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League First-Team.

Henderson also scored a pair of touchdowns as a freshman in 2018 to go with an average of 17.9 yards per catch.

Canyons (9-3, 4-1) shared the 2019 National Division, Northern League championship with Ventura College (8-3, 4-1) and Long Beach City College (7-3, 4-1) before moving on to host Saddleback College in the first round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs.

The Cougars defeated Saddleback 58-53 in the opening round of the postseason before falling to eventual state champion Riverside City College in the Southern California Championship game.

Henderson is the most recent member of the 2019 team to move on to a four-year school joining offensive tackle Kilian Zierer (University of Auburn), center Jordan Palmer (Middle Tennessee State University), defensive tackle Jack Schultz (Abilene Christian University), linebacker Tyler Richardson (Wagner College), safety Tre Vallar (Wagner College) and offensive tackle Kideam Diouf (Arkansas State University).