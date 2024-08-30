header image

August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
| Friday, Aug 30, 2024
WXC-08.30.24_ad_hoc

The College of the Canyons Cross Country team began its season in successful fashion, with the women’s team taking first and the men’s squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.

The event, hosted by Cuyamaca College and San Diego City College was held at Harry Griffen Park on Friday, Aug. 30.

COC’s women’s team easily took the top spot after seeing six runners finish in the top-10 of the meet’s individual standings.

Freshman Victoria Jamison posted the top time of the day for COC, finishing second in the field of 40 runners on the 5K course with a time of 12:56.

Canyons sophomore Katelyn Catu, an all-conference runner a season ago, continued to look strong with her time of 13:46, good for third in the field.

COC freshman Giselle Ruiz was next for the Cougars at 13:55 to take the fifth-place spot with fellow frosh Lilianna Moreira a few steps behind in sixth place at a pace of 14:08.

Alyssa Arriaga was the last to score for Canyons, with the freshman running a time of 14:13 to end the race in eighth place.

Sophomore Emily Fairbanks (14:34) finished ninth but did not factor into the team scoring. Likewise for freshman Kassidy Vargas (14:47) who ended the race in 12th.

Those results helped Canyons (24) outpace Saddleback College (43) and Fullerton College (68) across the top three spots in the team standings. Southwestern College (110) and meet co-host San Diego City (130) were next.

On the men’s side Canyons (67) narrowly trailed co-host Cuyamaca (60) and Saddleback (60) across the top two spots. Fullerton College (95), Southwestern (177) and San Diego City (192) rounded out the six-team field.

COC freshman Nathan Parras matched the efforts of Jamison, taking second in the men’s four-mile race at a time of 16:30.

Sophomore Jack Eaton took fourth after clocking a time of 16:42 with sophomore Nathaniel Wilkinson close behind in fifth at 16:55. Freshman Musa Rahman finished at 17:15 to finish just outside the top-10 in eleventh place. Montell Frye finished 45th at a time of 21:48.

Freshman Raul Rosas (24:02/49th) also competed for the Cougars but was not included in the scoring tally.

Up next, Canyons is set to run at Woodward Park, site of the annual 3C2A State Championship meet, on Friday, Sept. 6.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department website and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors

Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
FULL STORY...

Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium

Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
College of the Canyons alum Jacob Lopez was on the mound at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, with the young left-hander, who also attended Saugus High School, drawing his first start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays.
FULL STORY...

SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.
FULL STORY...

Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians

Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher.
FULL STORY...
