COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener

The College of the Canyons Cross Country team began its season in successful fashion, with the women’s team taking first and the men’s squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.

The event, hosted by Cuyamaca College and San Diego City College was held at Harry Griffen Park on Friday, Aug. 30.

COC’s women’s team easily took the top spot after seeing six runners finish in the top-10 of the meet’s individual standings.

Freshman Victoria Jamison posted the top time of the day for COC, finishing second in the field of 40 runners on the 5K course with a time of 12:56.

Canyons sophomore Katelyn Catu, an all-conference runner a season ago, continued to look strong with her time of 13:46, good for third in the field.

COC freshman Giselle Ruiz was next for the Cougars at 13:55 to take the fifth-place spot with fellow frosh Lilianna Moreira a few steps behind in sixth place at a pace of 14:08.

Alyssa Arriaga was the last to score for Canyons, with the freshman running a time of 14:13 to end the race in eighth place.

Sophomore Emily Fairbanks (14:34) finished ninth but did not factor into the team scoring. Likewise for freshman Kassidy Vargas (14:47) who ended the race in 12th.

Those results helped Canyons (24) outpace Saddleback College (43) and Fullerton College (68) across the top three spots in the team standings. Southwestern College (110) and meet co-host San Diego City (130) were next.

On the men’s side Canyons (67) narrowly trailed co-host Cuyamaca (60) and Saddleback (60) across the top two spots. Fullerton College (95), Southwestern (177) and San Diego City (192) rounded out the six-team field.

COC freshman Nathan Parras matched the efforts of Jamison, taking second in the men’s four-mile race at a time of 16:30.

Sophomore Jack Eaton took fourth after clocking a time of 16:42 with sophomore Nathaniel Wilkinson close behind in fifth at 16:55. Freshman Musa Rahman finished at 17:15 to finish just outside the top-10 in eleventh place. Montell Frye finished 45th at a time of 21:48.

Freshman Raul Rosas (24:02/49th) also competed for the Cougars but was not included in the scoring tally.

Up next, Canyons is set to run at Woodward Park, site of the annual 3C2A State Championship meet, on Friday, Sept. 6.

