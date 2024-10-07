Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview

College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.

COC’s women’s team finished sixth among the 21 competing schools, and just 25 points behind the event winner, Allan Hancock College, despite missing one of its top runners.

Allan Hancock (140), Riverside City College (148), Orange Coast College (153), Cerritos College (156), Bakersfield College (163) and Canyons (165) represented the top six spots. Moorpark College (199), East L.A. College (261), Mt. San Antonio College (272) and Oxnard (281) rounded out the top 10 positions.

Individually, it was freshman Victoria Jamison leading Canyons, with a time of 19:33.7 on the 5K course. That pace placed her third in the field of 168 qualifying runners and left her roughly six seconds behind race winner Danna Ibarra Canales (19:27.9) of Saddleback College.

COC sophomore Katelyn Catu (21:37.4) finished 22nd overall and was followed by freshman Lilianna Moreira (21:53.4) in the 28th position.

Freshman Alyssa Arriaga (22:34.1) ran to a 42nd place result for the Lady Cougars with sophomore Emily Valdez (25:18.9) representing the final scoring time in 105th overall.

The Canyons men’s team placed 11th in the field of 27 schools, while also missing a member of its usual squad, with a combined score of 332 on the four-mile course.

Bakersfield (106) won the men’s race with Moorpark (111), Cerritos (112), Riverside City (115), San Bernardino Valley (123), Orange Coast (138), El Camino College (202), Glendale College (253), Cuesta College (308) and Mt. SAC (312) representing the top 10 schools.

COC sophomore Nathaniel Wilkinson ran a time of 21:46.7 to finish just outside the top 10 in 12th place, representing the top time for the Cougars.

Fellow sophomore Jack Eaton (22:02) finished 21st among the more than 200 qualifying runners. Next was Nathan Parras (23:00.7) in 55th place.

Musa Rahman (23:43.2) finished the course in the 82nd position with Diego Sanchez (30:04.9) representing the final scoring time in 192nd.

The course at Chaffey College will also serve as the site of the 3C2A Southern California Championships on Friday, Nov. 8.

Canyons is next scheduled to run at the Mt. SAC Invitational on Friday, Oct. 18.

The Western State Conference Championships will then take place Friday, Oct. 25 at Oxnard College.

