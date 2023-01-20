COC Lady Cougs Push Streak to Four, Win 75-62 at West L.A.

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 20, 2023

By College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons Women’s Basketball picked up its fourth straight victory on Jan.18, taking down the host West Los Angeles College Wildcats by a 75-62 final score.

Canyons (10-8, 4-1) shot 41.3 percent as a team while West L.A. finished the night at 40.6 percent. Despite the similar shooting percentages, the Cougars put down 11 three-pointers compared to four from the Wildcats.

COC sophomore Natalie Satamian claimed five of those three-pointers on her way to a game-high 25 points. Satamian was 10-of-15 from the floor and added four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals to help lead Canyons.

West L.A. (4-13, 1-3) produced 17 turnovers compared to six from the Cougars. COC totaled 12 steals in the game.

Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom showed her dominance on the defensive end, recording 14 total rebounds, 12 on the defensive end, and three blocks. Salloom also scored 13 points and checked in with three assists.

Hannah Tolentino was strong for the Cougars shooting 8-of-11 and putting down 18 points.

The Wildcats claimed 43 rebounds, 30 of those defensive, and saw Angel Morris and Taiana Muagututia score 16 points each.

The Cougars held the lead the majority of the game. Though the Wildcats came within two points several times they never managed to push past Canyons.

Top Performers

Monique Febles – 40 min, 11 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assists, 3 stls

LuLu Salloom – 40 min, 13 pts, 14 rebs, 3 assists, 2 stls, 3 blks

Natalie Satamian – 35 min, 25 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assists, 2 stls, 10-of-15 shooting

Hannah Tolentino – 39 min, 18 pts, 2 rebs, steal, 8-of-11 shooting

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons will be looking to extend its conference win streak when it returns to the Cougar Cage to host visiting Glendale College on Saturday, Jan. 21. That game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start time and will be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

The Vaqueros (15-4, 5-0) will enter the contest one game ahead of COC in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division standings.

The Cougars then begin the second round of conference play with a trip to L.A. Valley College on Saturday, Jan. 28 for another 3 p.m. tip.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...