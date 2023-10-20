COC Women’s Soccer Enters State, National Ranks

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Already in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak and holding the conference’s top spot, this week College of the Canyons has surged into both the state and national women’s soccer rankings.

Canyons (9-3-2) appeared in the California Community College Sports Information Directors Association poll for the first time this season as the state’s No. 19 team.

COC is one of three teams to represent the Western State Conference with No. T14 Antelope Valley College (9-2-3), No. 18 Allan Hancock (11-3-0) and No. T20 L.A. Pierce (8-3-3) included in that quartet.

AVC and Canyons played to a scoreless draw on Oct. 13 The two programs are scheduled to meet for a second time on Nov. 7 in Lancaster.

The Lady Cougars also earned a place in this week’s national United Soccer Coaches Junior College DIII rankings as the No. 11 team.

Canyons has not lost a match since being shutout 6-0 at Long Beach City College on Sept. 12. That loss was the conclusion of a tough three-game streak that saw COC also fall in shutout losses to Chaffey and Saddleback College.

Saddleback (12-0-1) is currently the No. 1 team in both the CCCSIA and Uniter Soccer Coaches polls. Chaffey (12-1-2) is No. 2 in the state and No. 3 in the nation, while Long Beach City (9-0-4) is tied with Mt. San Antonio College (11-2-2) as the No. 3 team in the state.

