COC Sends Four Members of Women’s Soccer to the Next Level

College of the Canyon women’s soccer is sending four players from its 2023 team to play at the next level after a signing ceremony held last week.

Sophomores Laurel Durkin, Ryan Shepherd and Jessie Bonsness (pictured above) are joined by Alyssa Edwards in moving on to four-year schools.

Canyons has now seen a combined nine players from the program’s 2022 and 2023 teams continue their careers after standout runs with the Cougars.

Bonsness is headed to Whittier College, an NCAA Div. III program located in nearby Whitter, CA. The Poets are members of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Valencia High School graduate earned All-Western State Conference (WSC) First-Team honors in 2023. Bonsness was a steady presence at outside back but worked her way to the front line offensively to score four goals and log just as many assists across her 22 games. She was instrumental in the first round of the 3C2A Regional Playoffs scoring two of her four goals, including one in overtime.

Shepherd will continue her career at Grand Valley State University, an NCAA Div. II program in Allendale, MI. The Lakers compete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). Shepherd, who attended Saugus High School, earned All-WSC, South Division Second-Team honors in 2023. Her play set the offensive tone for Canyons on the front line, working for 10 goals alongside three assists. The forward’s strong energy brought about five game-winning scores as she finished the season with 23 points. Shepherd also achieved school history in 2023-24 by becoming the first dual sport student-athlete to participate in both women’s soccer and softball for the Cougars. Splitting time as an infielder/outfielder, Shepherd appeared in 32 games on the diamond while batting .304 with 13 RBIs, 28 runs and a team-best 24 stolen bases.

Durkin and Edwards will continue to play together at California State University, Dominguez Hills. The Toros are an NCAA Div. II program competing in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). Canyons also sent two players from its 2022 team (Lauryn Bailey and Kylie Yuzon) to the Toros’ program.

A graduate of Valencia High School, Durkin held down the Cougars’ backline throughout her 21 games. The center-back’s calm but efficient manner was crucial in the team’s success. She was also credited with an assist on her way to earning All-WSC, South Division First-Team accolades.

Edwards, a Saugus High School graduate, was also an All-WSC, South First-Team honoree after a season in which she totaled 11 goals and three assists across her 21 starts. Two of those goals were vital to COC’s journey with one coming late in the season vs. Citrus College to prevent a loss with 30 seconds left to play, and another that propelled the Cougars into the second round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs.

Canyons finished the 2023 season with a 14-5-4 overall record going 10-1-3 in the WSC, South Division and finishing runner up to Santa Monica College. The Cougars defeated host Allan Hancock College 3-2 in double overtime in the postseason’s opening round before falling to No. 1 seed Chaffey College in round two.

