County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.

This prestigious accolade recognizes the office’s innovative approach to workforce development through two key programs: the Real Estate Appraisal Training Program and the Appraiser Assistant Training Program.

These programs have been instrumental in providing equitable professional opportunities and a direct pipeline from community colleges to government jobs, demonstrating a model for effective public partnerships.

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang expressed his gratitude, stating, “This recognition reflects the collective effort of numerous County Departments and community colleges. It showcases how collaborative partnerships can create meaningful results, especially in addressing job market needs.”

As the largest assessment office in the nation with approximately 1,400 total employees, including 700 appraisers, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office faces an annual need to replace around 30 appraisers due to attrition. Budget constraints in previous years occasionally hindered the ability to launch necessary training classes, exacerbating the challenge.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly intensified the demand for qualified appraisers. In response, Assessor Prang sought solutions beyond the usual channels. Collaboration with the Los Angeles Community College District and support from the Board of Supervisors led to the development of these training programs. Supervisor Hilda L. Solis played a pivotal role by mobilizing various County departments to review and enhance training offerings.

The Real Estate Appraiser Training Program at West Los Angeles College provides foundational appraisal education, while the Appraiser Assistant Training Program at Rio Hondo College focuses on critical assessment topics to streamline the training process. Both programs create a steady flow of qualified candidates for the Assessor’s Office and broader County opportunities.

The award was presented to Assessor Prang and his Executive Staff at the IAAO Conference in Denver, CO, marking a significant achievement for the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office and its commitment to excellence in assessment administration and policy.

