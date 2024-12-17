header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
| Monday, Dec 16, 2024
RichardsonPhoto

Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.

Richardson will officially assume his responsibilities following the oath of office at the Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board on Monday, Dec. 16. Joining him in taking the oath of office are returning board members Fred Malcomb, representing Trustee Area C and Vincent Titiriga, representing Trustee Area D.

Richardson, a lifelong resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, has called Castaic home since 2020. He moved to the community with his wife Heather, a teacher at Live Oak Elementary School and their two young sons. Richardson’s deep roots in the area and passion for community service make him a valuable addition to the CUSD Governing Board.

Richardson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from California State University Northridge in 2011. He brings a wealth of professional experience to the board, currently serving as the Director of Marketplace for Southern California at Anheuser-Busch. Beyond his career, he is actively involved in youth sports, coaching his oldest son’s travel baseball team and his youngest son’s t-ball team. When not at the baseball fields or spending time with his family, Richardson enjoys exercising, hiking and cheering on his favorite football teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erik Richardson to the Governing Board,” said Superintendent Bob Brauneisen. “His professional expertise, commitment to community, and personal connection to our district will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to provide exceptional educational opportunities for our students.”
