Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School

For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.

Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Although the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester starts on Monday, Feb. 6, it is not too late for students and community members to register.

More than 14.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 180,221 from the previous month, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters

Local REALTORS facilitated the close of escrow on 3,286 homes and condominiums during 2022 even as interest rates on home loans increased, which triggered a sharp rise in the number of active listings to the highest level in three years, the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS reported today.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,383 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.

Kick of 2023 with the Valley Industry Association at one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 30 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,616 new cases countywide and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU On paper before the game it was going to be two good Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball teams, each receiving votes in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They were tied at the half. But it was The Master's University that exerted a stronger will to win in the second half to snatch a 77-69 road win over the William Jessup Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Chamber Announces Honorees, Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award which will be presented at the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration on Feb. 23. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to California State Senator Scott Wilk. The Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award will be presented to Leon Worden, longtime champion of the SCV Historical Society and founder of SCVHistory.com.

California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.

Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.

Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.