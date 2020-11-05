Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School

The Newhall School District is thrilled to announce Ms. Daria Ramirez as the new principal of Old Orchard Elementary School. This role provides crucial leadership for Old Orchard Elementary School’s teachers, staff, students, and their families.

“Ramirez’s experience and passion for continuing to collaborate with NSD teachers, parents, and students, will aid her well in carrying forward our tradition of excellence,” said Newhall School District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel. “We look forward to working alongside her and benefiting from the wealth of knowledge she brings.”

Ramirez began her career in education 20 years ago as a Teacher’s Assistant in Los Angeles Unified School District. She then came to NSD as a classroom teacher, where she taught for 10 years in third, fourth, and sixth. Ramirez also served as a Teacher on Special Assignment, a district writing trainer, and on various District committees. She then went on to become an assistant principal for four years at Old Orchard, Valencia Valley, and McGrath. Ramirez is currently the administrator who oversees Distance Learning Academy 2, “Soar”.

“Student success always has been, and will remain, at the center of my focus,” Ramirez said. “I believe that embracing diversity is a key to achieving our greatest potential and I am eager to work alongside the teachers and staff at Old Orchard Elementary to ensure that we are setting our students up for success now, and as they continue through their educational careers.”

Ramirez holds student equity at the center of her practice and strives to serve all students, staff, and families of NSD with sincerity and integrity.

