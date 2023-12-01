header image

Dec. 6: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
| Friday, Dec 1, 2023
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/t1_jPK3KVSg.

This meeting will include a public hearing for item IX-B – recommendation of renaming of Sierra Vista Junior High School Clubhouse facility.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found [here].

How to Address the Governing Board
If you wish to address the Board on an item within the Board’s subject matter jurisdiction that is not on the agenda, please submit a speaker card before the beginning of the First Public Comment Period. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak. Twenty minutes will be allotted during the first Public Comment Period. Additional time is set aside later in the meeting for any speaker that was not heard during the first Public Comment Period. To address the Board regarding an agenda item, please submit a speaker card before the agenda item is announced. PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

SCAN
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher

California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Students at Castaic High School will enjoy an expanded music program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program. Eugene Kim, a performing arts teacher at Castaic High School earned a $500 grant to help fund the band and color guard field show.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance

Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi

Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
FULL STORY...

Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships

Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
FULL STORY...
