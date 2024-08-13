Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball

Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master’s University.

Coming from Fresno Christian Schools in Fresno, Calif., where she played with current Lady Mustangs middle blocker McKenna Brady, Degroot is a 5-10 opposite hitter who also played with the Triumph Volleyball Academy.

“Honestly, I chose Master’s because I wanted the biblical theology that’s taught here and the environment that I am going to be in,” Degroot said.

During her senior season at Fresno Christian, Faith averaged 1.5 kills per set and totaled 66 service aces.

“Faith is a nice addition to the team,” said head coach Annett Davis. “We love lefty opposites. She is a true freshman and so far, has been learning a ton. We are excited to watch her grow as a player over the next few years. She’s a good encourager and a great culture fit.”

