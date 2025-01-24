header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
| Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Kevin at Convict lake

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.

SCAA will feature artist Kevin Davidson in February who will present a oil demonstration. This event is free to the public.

After graduating from high school in 1965 and serving in the Navy as an illustrator and draftsman until 1969, Davidson attended the Burnley School for Professional Art for a year and then the prestigious Art Center College of Design in Pasadena from 1971-1973.

He earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Art in illustration and went on to earn his living as a freelance illustrator. Over the years, he worked with local ad agencies and designers, as well as national publishers on book covers and illustrations.

IMG_0176Around the turn of the Millennium he sensed a turn in the advertising and publishing market, developing an interest in fine art, and decided to join the Orange Art Association, and shortly thereafter, joined the Southern California Plein Air Painters Association, becoming president in 2006.

He joined a watercolor class and discovered the plastic painting ground Yupo, producing many award-winning Yupo plein air paintings. In the last few years he has been transitioning into oils.

For more demo notices and membership information visit santaclaritaartists.org.

IMG_0212
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson

Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center

Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening

Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

WiSH Seeks Sponsors for ‘Over the Edge’ Fundraiser

WiSH Seeks Sponsors for ‘Over the Edge’ Fundraiser
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
FULL STORY...

Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes

Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Spectrum has announced a donation of $2,500 to Finally Family Homes through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 probhiting the use of power blowers countywide.
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Since the unprecedented Los Angeles County wildfire siege began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the heartfelt generosity from the community has been inspirational.
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 97th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry on Thursday, Jan 23. As in years past, CalArtian-helmed films are in the running across the ceremony’s 23 categories.
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
The fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in early January, especially the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have displaced thousands of people destroying or damaging more than 16,000 homes and businesses and burning more than 40,000 acres.
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host a Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced potential direct smoke impact from the Hughes Wildfire has caused unhealthy air quality.
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
SCVNews.com