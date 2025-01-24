Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.

SCAA will feature artist Kevin Davidson in February who will present a oil demonstration. This event is free to the public.

After graduating from high school in 1965 and serving in the Navy as an illustrator and draftsman until 1969, Davidson attended the Burnley School for Professional Art for a year and then the prestigious Art Center College of Design in Pasadena from 1971-1973.

He earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Art in illustration and went on to earn his living as a freelance illustrator. Over the years, he worked with local ad agencies and designers, as well as national publishers on book covers and illustrations.

Around the turn of the Millennium he sensed a turn in the advertising and publishing market, developing an interest in fine art, and decided to join the Orange Art Association, and shortly thereafter, joined the Southern California Plein Air Painters Association, becoming president in 2006.

He joined a watercolor class and discovered the plastic painting ground Yupo, producing many award-winning Yupo plein air paintings. In the last few years he has been transitioning into oils.

For more demo notices and membership information visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...