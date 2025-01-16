header image

January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Feb. 22: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
rain barrel

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels. The class will be held at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Be sure to pre-order your rain barrel. Distribution of pre-ordered rain barrels will occur from 9-11 a.m.

To pre-order your rain barrel, visit city.sc/rainbarrel. The cost for Santa Clarita residents is $40 each, plus tax. Limits apply. Only rain barrels ordered in advance are guaranteed to be available.

Class attendance is not required for the purchase and pick-up of a rain barrel. Purchase of a rain barrel is not required to attend the class.
01-16-2025 Jan. 21: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
01-16-2025 Jan. 25: Ekata Training Center Expo
01-15-2025 Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
01-14-2025 Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
New Commissioners Appointed by Santa Clarita City Council
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Santa Clarita City Council appointed a number of individuals to fill vacancies on city commissions.
Salvation Army SCV Corps Works to Assist Fire Victims
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides social services, including food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance. According to Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Captain Rafael Viana, Officer in Charge, the organization has now focused its concentration on helping the specific needs of those affected in the Los Angeles area wildfires.
SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space
In partnership with DreamUp, three teams, one from SCVi in the Santa Clarita Valley and two from iLEAD Hybrid Exploration, have been selected to send experiments to the International Space Station.
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.
Jan. 21: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m.
Jan 18: Adults Decorate a Tote Bag at Canyon Country Library
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a adults decorate a tote bag activity, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Feb. 7: K’tan Flamenco Dance Academy Presents ‘Flamencommunity’
Irit Specktor and the Studio K'tan Flamenco Dance Academy presents "Flamencommunity", a flamenco dance and music event, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
Jan. 25: Ekata Training Center Expo
The Ekata Training Center will host a Ekata Expo, Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 27831 Smyth Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
CHP Deploys Special Response Team to L.A. Wildfires
The California Highway Patrol has deployed a Special Response Team to support local law enforcement and protect communities impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.
Jan. 21: Supervisors to Discuss Rental Protections After Fires
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss rental protections and a short-term rentals resolution following the recent critical fire events in L.A. County at the Tuesday, Jan. 21 regular board meeting.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
 As the Los Angeles area begins to recover from the devastating recent wildfires, Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities during this challenging time.
Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons
New and continuing students can register for the College of the Canyons spring 2025 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 10.
211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers
Hilton, American Express and 211 LA have announced a plan to provide vouchers to people impacted by the fires to stay, free of charge, at Hilton properties.
Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, Disposal of Fire Debris
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a new order in preparation for fire recovery operations and to ensure the safe removal, transport, and disposal of fire debris resulting from recent wildfires.
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Eaton Fire officials will host a  virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and  discuss recovery.
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
Jan. 18: Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
