Feb. 22: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels. The class will be held at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Be sure to pre-order your rain barrel. Distribution of pre-ordered rain barrels will occur from 9-11 a.m.

To pre-order your rain barrel, visit city.sc/rainbarrel. The cost for Santa Clarita residents is $40 each, plus tax. Limits apply. Only rain barrels ordered in advance are guaranteed to be available.

Class attendance is not required for the purchase and pick-up of a rain barrel. Purchase of a rain barrel is not required to attend the class.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...