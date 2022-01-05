Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students

Is your K-6 grade student registered for the Santa Clarita Marathon’s Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente? Begin your training now and be ready to run the last mile of the Santa Clarita Marathon on race day, Saturday, Feb. 12.

Go to SCMarathon.org/Final-Mile-Challenge to register and invite your friends to join the challenge, too!

Are you already training? Download a Running Log online after you register and submit your completed miles to qualify to run.

A designated race time between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. will be provided prior to race day, along with instructions to receive your race bib and finisher’s prize.

Don’t miss out on your chance to cross the official finish line of the Santa Clarita Marathon and earn your Final Mile Challenge finisher’s medal!

Register [here] before the Saturday, Jan. 15, deadline.

