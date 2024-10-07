Foothill League Football Teams Begin to Separate

Though each Foothill League varsity football team has one bye week during league play, which confuses the win and loss totals comparison at any time, there is some separation beginning to show and things should become a bit clearer after Golden Valley meets Valencia this week.

Note that all the league games this week will be played on Thursday, Oct. 10.

While the Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1, 5-1) had a bye last week, the Valencia Vikings hammered Canyon on Oct. 4, 55-7, continuing the team’s turnaround for a league record of 2-0 and an overall record of 2-4. Valencia will host Golden Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

The Hart Hawks (3-0, 6-1) continued to impress, taking down the Castaic Coyotes on Oct. 4, 35-7. Hart will host the Canyon Cowboys (1-2, 3-4) on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

The West Ranch Wildcats (1-1, 3-3) beat Saugus 48-24 on Oct. 4 and will host Castaic at Canyon High School on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

The Saugus Centurions (1-2, 2-5) have a bye this week.

