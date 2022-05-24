header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 24
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
Fundraiser Challenges Gibbon Conservation Center to Add 100 Members
| Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Gibbon Center

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has been challenged by two donors to increase membership by 100 new members by June 30 to earn an additional $6,500.

Memberships start at $65. Show your membership card and receive free admission to the Gibbon Center during public hours for you and one guest.

Purchase a 2022 membership and get a 2023 membership included.

“We have two donors that want to help us reach this goal by June 30,” said Gabriella Skollar, Director of the Gibbon Center. “They have offered to match $6,500 for 100 new members.”

Because of the COVID pandemic fundraising activities at the Gibbon Center have been limited since 2020.

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus was established in 1976 by Alan Richard Mootnick who died in 2011. The center houses the rarest group of endangered apes in the Western Hemisphere. It is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbons and has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species. The center is internationally know and provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists.

If you have any questions contact alma@gibboncenter.org

To become a member visit the Gibbon Conservation Center.

Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, 2022.
Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced
Los Angeles County Partners With K-12 Schools to Prevent Diabetes
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding its type 2 diabetes prevention efforts into the classroom in response to an increased prevalence of the disease in the county.
Los Angeles County Partners With K-12 Schools to Prevent Diabetes
White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.
White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe
SCV Sheriff's Station Participates in Annual LASD Memorial Torch Relay Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station personnel participated in the annual Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Memorial Torch Relay Run honoring fallen officers throughout the nation.
SCV Sheriff's Station Participates in Annual LASD Memorial Torch Relay Run
At 72, COC Welding Graduate Donald Volkmann is Just Getting Started
As aerospace and defense contracts started dwindling at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Volkmann, owner of VP Manufacturing in Canyon Country, made the difficult decision to close in August 2020 after 33 years in the aerospace manufacturing business.
At 72, COC Welding Graduate Donald Volkmann is Just Getting Started
Suspected Case of Monkeypox in Sacramento County, Public Risk is Low
The California Department of Public Health, working with Sacramento County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating its first suspected case of monkeypox infection in Sacramento County in a person who recently traveled abroad.
Suspected Case of Monkeypox in Sacramento County, Public Risk is Low
CalArts Graphic Design Program Scores High in Animation Career Review's 2022 Rankings
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields, has recognized California Institute of the Arts in six categories in its 2022 Graphic Design School Rankings, including two top spots for schools in California and the West Coast.
CalArts Graphic Design Program Scores High in Animation Career Review's 2022 Rankings
Registration Now Open for 2022 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys from third to eighth grade to participate in the 2022 Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp, with two sessions beginning in June.
Registration Now Open for 2022 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
CSUN's Botanical Garden a Hidden Gem in Middle of SFV
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN's Botanic Garden.
CSUN's Botanical Garden a Hidden Gem in Middle of SFV
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office released the 16 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 23 - Sunday, May 29.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman
To honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.
June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman
Hart Appoints Bryan Wilson New Golden Oak Adult School Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School.
Hart Appoints Bryan Wilson New Golden Oak Adult School Principal
Monday COVID Roundup: 790 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 474
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5,152 new positive cases Saturday, 4,750 new cases Sunday, and 2,476 new cases Monday countywide, with four additional deaths and 790 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: 790 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 474
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
College of the Canyons student Isabella Solorio is among 100 students from across the nation to have been selected as a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar.
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
City's "Community Voices" Series Recognizes AAPI Community
The city of Santa Clarita's Human Relations Roundtable speaker series "Community Voices" continued by celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Friday, May 20.
City's "Community Voices" Series Recognizes AAPI Community
California Urges COVID Vaccine Boosters for Eligible Children, Adults
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 at least five months after completing their primary series.
California Urges COVID Vaccine Boosters for Eligible Children, Adults
Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks Offering Summer Nature Programs
Visit Los Angeles County Parks this summer for fun in the sun, recreation and adventure.
Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks Offering Summer Nature Programs
City Offering Tips on Preventing Pesticide Pollution in Local Waterway
Did you know that trash, chemicals and other pollutants that are left on the ground can wash through the City's storm drain system and into the Santa Clara River?
City Offering Tips on Preventing Pesticide Pollution in Local Waterway
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
SCVNews.com
