Fundraiser Challenges Gibbon Conservation Center to Add 100 Members

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has been challenged by two donors to increase membership by 100 new members by June 30 to earn an additional $6,500.

Memberships start at $65. Show your membership card and receive free admission to the Gibbon Center during public hours for you and one guest.

Purchase a 2022 membership and get a 2023 membership included.

“We have two donors that want to help us reach this goal by June 30,” said Gabriella Skollar, Director of the Gibbon Center. “They have offered to match $6,500 for 100 new members.”

Because of the COVID pandemic fundraising activities at the Gibbon Center have been limited since 2020.

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus was established in 1976 by Alan Richard Mootnick who died in 2011. The center houses the rarest group of endangered apes in the Western Hemisphere. It is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbons and has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species. The center is internationally know and provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists.

If you have any questions contact alma@gibboncenter.org

To become a member visit the Gibbon Conservation Center.

