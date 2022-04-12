Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A “baby shower” is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.

Gibbons are an endangered “lesser” ape know for their spectacular vocalizations, most often heard in the morning.

The Gibbon Center is a non-profit center to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation.

Gabriella Skollar, director of the Gibbon Center, said the new baby female gibbon was born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon who has previously had offspring. Northern White Cheeked Gibbons are considered to be a critically endangered species.

“Her last week of pregnancy she was given extra juicy fruits to keep her energy up and so she could stay hydrated,” Skollar said. “We saw the baby a little after dawn. The baby was alert and strong and didn’t need any extra assistance. She was able to get into position to nurse.”

Skollar, who has served as director of the Gibbon Center since 2005, said the new baby gibbon would be named Ms. Roderick.

“We all agreed that this little baby is strong like her namesake Chris Roderick,” she said. “Chris passed away just last year and we think it is an honor to give this baby the name of someone who helped the Gibbon Center so much.”

Skollar said the baby is “an important addition to the center since the species is critically endangered.”

Donations are being sought in honor of the newborn.

“The cost of food is continuing to go up. We spend $3,000 to $4,000 each month on produce. Please consider donating to Astrics Baby Shower for Ms. Roderick,” Skollar said.

To donate to Astrics Baby Shower click here.

The Gibbon Center was founded in 1976 by Alan Mootnick, founder and director of the Gibbon Center who died Nov. 4, 2011. The Center houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere and is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon. The Center has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species.

The Center provides consulting services to zoos, museums, government agencies such as the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and individual scientists on species identification and gibbon care.

It assists with gibbon rescue programs in Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia offers educational opportunities for students of all ages.

Visitors are welcome at the Center. For information on visiting the Gibbon Center click here.

Gibbon Conservation Center, 19100 Esguerra Road, Saugus, CA 91390.

For more information visit Gibbon Conservation Center.

