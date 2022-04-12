header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
| Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A “baby shower” is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.

Gibbons are an endangered “lesser” ape know for their spectacular vocalizations, most often heard in the morning.

The Gibbon Center is a non-profit center to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation.

Gabriella Skollar, director of the Gibbon Center, said the new baby female gibbon was born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon who has previously had offspring. Northern White Cheeked Gibbons are considered to be a critically endangered species.

“Her last week of pregnancy she was given extra juicy fruits to keep her energy up and so she could stay hydrated,” Skollar said. “We saw the baby a little after dawn. The baby was alert and strong and didn’t need any extra assistance. She was able to get into position to nurse.”

Skollar, who has served as director of the Gibbon Center since 2005, said the new baby gibbon would be named Ms. Roderick.

“We all agreed that this little baby is strong like her namesake Chris Roderick,” she said. “Chris passed away just last year and we think it is an honor to give this baby the name of someone who helped the Gibbon Center so much.”

Skollar said the baby is “an important addition to the center since the species is critically endangered.”

Donations are being sought in honor of the newborn.

“The cost of food is continuing to go up. We spend $3,000 to $4,000 each month on produce. Please consider donating to Astrics Baby Shower for Ms. Roderick,” Skollar said.

To donate to Astrics Baby Shower click here.

The Gibbon Center was founded in 1976 by Alan Mootnick, founder and director of the Gibbon Center who died Nov. 4, 2011. The Center houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere and is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon. The Center has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species.
The Center provides consulting services to zoos, museums, government agencies such as the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and individual scientists on species identification and gibbon care.
It assists with gibbon rescue programs in Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia offers educational opportunities for students of all ages.

Visitors are welcome at the Center. For information on visiting the Gibbon Center click here.

Gibbon Conservation Center, 19100 Esguerra Road, Saugus, CA 91390.

For more information visit Gibbon Conservation Center.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons

After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.
FULL STORY...

May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic

May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl

Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A "baby shower" is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.
FULL STORY...

Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation

Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League held its annual Boutique and Fashion Show Luncheon Thursday, March 31, at the Bridgeport Clubhouse in Valencia. The event welcomed 160 guests from across the Santa Clarita Valley and raised funds for Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns, which includes the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
FULL STORY...

April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup

April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter will celebrate Earth Day with a trash cleanup event in open space around Los Pinetos wildlife corridor crossing Highway 14.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Brooklyn, New York subway shootings on Tuesday morning, April 12.
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A "baby shower" is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Wild Child, a Doors Concert from the 1960's recreation, will appear Saturday, April 30 at The Canyon Santa Clarita in Valencia. Doors open 6 p.m. headliner at 8 p.m.
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League held its annual Boutique and Fashion Show Luncheon Thursday, March 31, at the Bridgeport Clubhouse in Valencia. The event welcomed 160 guests from across the Santa Clarita Valley and raised funds for Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns, which includes the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted a new Safety Element Update to the county’s general plan on April 5, which will limit new development in wildfire hazard zones, reducing regional risk as California braces for what could be another intense fire season.
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
College of the Canyons freshman Matthew Ballentine represented the Cougars in his second decathlon of the year at the two-day SoCal Hep/Dec Championship at El Camino College on April 5-6, placing fifth overall and staking claim to a spot at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships.
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
April 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m.
April 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
City Announces New Walk of Western Stars Inductees
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees on the Walk of Western Stars on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
City Announces New Walk of Western Stars Inductees
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for its Spring Jubilee!
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita.
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: