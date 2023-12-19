header image

December 19
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Gladbach Scholarship for 2024/25 is Now Available
| Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023

Jerry Gladbach cropEstablished in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarta Valley Water Agency vice president and longtime local, state and national water leader, the 2024/25 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship opportunity is now open for applications.

The application is available on the Association of California Water Agencies website.

This annual ACWA Scholarship awards $2,500 to one qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields.

“We’re excited for this scholarship opportunity to open for the 2024/25 school year,” said SCV Water President Gary Martin. “Not only will this opportunity provide support to students in need, but it will also attract and retain future talent into the water industry, which is part of Jerry’s legacy, to inspire the next generation of water professionals.”

The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship is awarded through the ACWA Scholarship Program to a full-time undergraduate student attending an accredited University of California or California State University. Scholarship applications are now open through March 1, 2024. For a list of qualifications and eligibility requirements and a link to the online application system, please visit the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship page: https://www.acwa.com/about/scholarships/edward-g-jerry-gladbach-scholarship.

Gladbach was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency Board in 1985 and served when CLWA merged with other local water entities to become SCV Water in January 2018. He was vice president at the time of his death in July 2022 and served as president from 1987-1991. One of the many projects he championed was the construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which broke ground in 1991. The plant more than doubled the agency’s capacity for treating imported water. He also played a key role in increasing the imported water supply by 13% through the acquisition of the Devil’s Den Water District in Kern County in 1991. He served on the SCV Water Board until his death.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays

Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays
Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023
It's almost time to wrap up your holiday shopping, literally. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Saugus High School Centurion Band and Guard will be hosting their final gift wrapping booth of the season.
FULL STORY...

California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements

California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements
Friday, Dec 15, 2023
The 2023 California School Dashboard is now online with data showing statewide improvements in student outcomes in several areas. The Dashboard is a key component of the state’s school accountability system, which includes the latest data on graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores, English Learner progress, the college/career indicator, chronic absenteeism and local indicators.
FULL STORY...

Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers

Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Friday, Dec 15, 2023
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 12 with Matthew Watson elected school board president for 2024. He replaces Katherine Cooper who served as 2023 board president.
FULL STORY...

SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations

SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays
It's almost time to wrap up your holiday shopping, literally. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Saugus High School Centurion Band and Guard will be hosting their final gift wrapping booth of the season.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties in Southwest California.The flood watch is in effect from late Tuesday evening, Dec. 19 through late Thursday night, Dec. 21.
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Sabina Fetter | Blue Star Mothers Local Chapter Affiliating with Blue Star Ranch
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita are supporting Blue Star Ranch.
Sabina Fetter | Blue Star Mothers Local Chapter Affiliating with Blue Star Ranch
Dec. 23: L.A. Film Locations’ Fundraiser Benefiting Local Teamsters
Santa Clarita-based L.A. Film Locations is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 23, at Brother’s Burgers Restaurant.
Dec. 23: L.A. Film Locations’ Fundraiser Benefiting Local Teamsters
Mustangs Bounce Back with 95-82 Win at Cactus Classic
The Master's University men's basketball team rebounded from an emotional loss, defeating the Carroll College (MT) Saints 95-82 at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Mustangs Bounce Back with 95-82 Win at Cactus Classic
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 1 for College Diversity in Western U.S.
California State University, Northridge is ranked the No. 1 college for diversity in the Western U.S. and No. 3 in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Top Colleges in the Western U.S for Diversity.
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 1 for College Diversity in Western U.S.
Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 24.
Five Productions Filming in SCV
Child & Family Center Earns County Public Health Recognition
In November, Child & Family Center was recognized at the annual Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Breakfast and Awards Ceremony.
Child & Family Center Earns County Public Health Recognition
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Turns 36
Just a few days ago on Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita officially turned 36-years-old.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Turns 36
DMV Wait Times Drop Thanks to More Online Services
The Department of Motor Vehicles is giving Californians the gift of time this holiday season – and all year round.
DMV Wait Times Drop Thanks to More Online Services
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Bridge to Home Shelter Offers Naming Opportunities
The future Santa Clarita Bridge to Home Full-Service Interim Shelter, located at 23031 Drayton Street in Newhall is looking for donors seeking naming opportunites.
Bridge to Home Shelter Offers Naming Opportunities
Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
Dec. 16: Ridge Route Needs Volunteers to Fill Sandbags
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization is looking for volunteers to help fill and distribute sandbags to an at-risk section of the Old Ridge Route on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon.
Dec. 16: Ridge Route Needs Volunteers to Fill Sandbags
California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements
The 2023 California School Dashboard is now online with data showing statewide improvements in student outcomes in several areas. The Dashboard is a key component of the state’s school accountability system, which includes the latest data on graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores, English Learner progress, the college/career indicator, chronic absenteeism and local indicators.
California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Common Sense Precautions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 164 new laboratory confirmed cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Common Sense Precautions
Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 12 with Matthew Watson elected school board president for 2024. He replaces Katherine Cooper who served as 2023 board president.
Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction.
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
SCVNews.com
