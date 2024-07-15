header image

GSAC Ushers In New Era
| Monday, Jul 15, 2024
GSAC Logo

The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.

While keeping the GSAC acronym, it will no longer stand for the Golden State Athletic Association. Instead, the conference will now be known as the Great Southwest Athletic Conference.

According to a statement released by the conference office, “The change reflects the geography of the current membership as the league has moved to include all schools in the NAIA in the state of Arizona while keeping Southern California roots as well. With the name change comes a new logo, retiring the previous logo that has been used since 2008.”

In addition to The Master’s University staying in the conference, GSAC veterans Hope International, Life Pacific, Arizona Christian and OUAZ remain. Leaving the conference are Vanguard University, Menlo College and Jessup University, with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (AZ), Park University, Gilbert (AZ) and Benedictine University Mesa (AZ) joining.

The conference is now made up of five Arizona schools and three from Southern California.

“We are excited with the addition of our new members,” said Jim Rickard, TMU interim athletic director. “We are looking forward to the continued success of the GSAC on the national stage. And our commitment and goal continues to be to honor the Lord with the gifts and abilities He gives us and to use athletics as a platform to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world.”

The GSAC has also unveiled its new website. Click [here] to view it.
