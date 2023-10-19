GVHS Band Sweeps Wildcat Classic Tournament

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Golden Valley High School Marching Band was the sweepstakes winner at the Wildcat Classic Marching Band Tournament and realized that hard work really does pay off.

It was their first competition of the season. The GVHS band earned Tournament Sweepstakes, Percussion Sweepstakes, High Music Sweepstakes, High Visual Sweepstakes and High General Effect Sweepstakes for their show Phoenix Rising.

Making the win extra special the Golden Valley Band is led by their new band director Angel Nazario, color guard instructors Julianne Kassidy and Franki Yoingco and percussion instructor Riff Gordon, who are all not just alumni of Golden Valley High School, but also all former members of the GVHS Band & Color Guard.

Both Canyon High School and Valencia High School bands also competed and delivered high-level performances with Valencia taking first place and Canyon taking second place in their division. West Ranch band did not compete, but they did treat the crowd to a delightful exhibition performance.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...