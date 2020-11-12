header image

1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
| Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Trevor Bauer

Hart High alum and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer earned the Cy Young Award Wednesday for his performance this past season. Courtesy MLB.com.

The accolades keep coming for Hart High School baseball alumni.

Trevor Bauer on Wednesday became the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher in Major League Baseball history to earn a Cy Young Award, just a few short weeks after Tyler Glasnow became the latest pitcher to join his fellow Indians who’ve earned a spot on the mound to pitch in the World Series.

The trophy, which is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America, is given each year to the best pitcher in each of the American and National leagues.

The right-hander, who graduated from Hart High and then went on to become UCLA’s career leader in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched, notched an impressive 1.73 ERA this past year with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched, according to baseball-reference.com.

Bauer and Jacob deGrom, the winner the previous two seasons, were the only pitchers named to every ballot, according to the BWAA.

The ballots are submitted prior to postseason play and cast by two writers representing each league city, according to BBWAA.com. “They are tabulated on a system that awards seven points for first place, four points for second place, three points for third place, two votes for fourth place and one point for fifth place.”

Bauer has garnered media attention for his impressive skills on the mound, as well as some entertaining views on and off the field, such as when he took to YouTube in February to share his displeasure over how the playoffs would be formatted, or his comical response to the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal — telegraphing his pitches to Dodger batters during a preseason game, according to numerous reports.

Bauer pitched in the 2016 World Series for the Indians, who played the Chicago Cubs that year, which also featured another Hart High alumnus on the mound, Mike Montgomery. Montgomery and Bauer were also teammates at Hart High.
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’

Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off "the Rock."
FULL STORY...

Former Hart High QB Jim Bonds Dies at 51; Football Community Mourns Loss

Former Hart High QB Jim Bonds Dies at 51; Football Community Mourns Loss
Friday, Oct 30, 2020
The Southern California football community is mourning the loss of Jim Bonds, 51, a former Hart High School and UCLA quarterback who died on Wednesday after a battle with multiple myeloma.
FULL STORY...

MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests

MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was "wrong" to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team's Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night -- after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.
FULL STORY...
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief’s Nathan “Nate” Cox to the firm’s newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Discover unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art and more as the city of Santa Clarita holds the 29th Annual Fine Craft Show, which will begin Saturday, Nov. 14.
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Motorcyclist Killed After Pursuit Ends in Crash
One person died after a motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.
Motorcyclist Killed After Pursuit Ends in Crash
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more people have died at the hospital of the virus.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K
Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital
At least one person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle drove through the glass window of an animal hospital early Wednesday afternoon in Saugus.
Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital
SCV Teen Revives Grandfather’s Sweaters Business
Years ago, when 14-year-old Madison Cruz was very young, her grandparents owned a few retail stores in L.A. filled with sweaters and other items imported from South America.
SCV Teen Revives Grandfather’s Sweaters Business
Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households
A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.
Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households
Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.
Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
City Council OK’s 375-unit Bouquet Canyon Housing Project in Saugus
Santa Clarita City Council members on Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, after the developer agreed to give the city 40 acres of the project site to preserve as open space.
City Council OK’s 375-unit Bouquet Canyon Housing Project in Saugus
L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are seeking advice on legislative changes that would result in the sheriff being appointed rather than elected.
L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter
The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.
SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter
Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
Chuck Kovacic, renowned impressionist oil painter, will be the demonstration artist for the Monday, Nov. 16, virtual meeting of Santa Clarita Artists Association, which is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Spike Continues Countywide, 7,908 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,318 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,908 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Spike Continues Countywide, 7,908 Total SCV Cases
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the College of the Canyons Veterans Resource Center (VRC) continues to meet the needs of student veterans.
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
College of the Canyons closed its Early Childhood Education Center (ECE) for three weeks effective Monday, Nov. 9 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
In the race for the 25th Congressional District, Assemblywoman Christy Smith has retaken the lead over incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia after Los Angeles County released updated ballot counts on Monday.
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
California processed more than 1.1 million ballots over the weekend and has yet to process 2.8 million more in the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday, which includes 194,700 remaining to be counted in Los Angeles County, according to the state’s daily unprocessed ballots update.
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
Packaged Romaine Lettuce Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns
Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
Packaged Romaine Lettuce Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns
CHP Hoping to Eliminate Distracted Driving
SACRAMENTO – Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States. Driven to make a difference, the California Highway Patrol has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.
CHP Hoping to Eliminate Distracted Driving
