Hart District Awarded $455K Reading, Literacy Grant

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials. The Hart District was the only district in California awarded funding in the first round of the grant.

The Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive program, approved by the Governor in July 2022, is intended to provide support to increase the number of credentialed teachers authorized to provide reading and literacy instruction. Certification authorizes the holder to assess student reading and provide reading instruction in response to those assessments; it also authorizes holders to develop, implement, and adapt reading content curriculum and assist classroom teachers in these areas.

“We are very pleased that the Hart District was awarded the Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Grant,” said Michael Vierra, deputy superintendent Educational Services. “It will provide added resources to our outstanding teachers to support student literacy within the content areas. This is just one example of the work of staff to support the District’s Strategic Plan and ensure students leave the Hart District Opportunity Ready.”

Per the added authorization program standards, the authorization, “effectively prepares candidates to teach all students to read and helps candidates understand the challenges of developing literacy among California’s diverse population. Successful candidates will be able to maximize literacy development for all students.” Grant funds may only be used to support credentialed teachers in earning the Reading and Literacy Added Authorization (RLAA) through a Commission-approved program. The preparation program that the district will partner with is California State University, Bakersfield.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...