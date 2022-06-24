Hart District Recognizes School Resource Officers

The board of trustees of the William S. Hart Union High School District recognized Sergeant Michael Marino and Hart District school resource officers during the board’s regular meeting held June 8.

The sergeant and deputies were recognized by the governing board for their outstanding service and partnership with the Hart District through open lines of communication and dedication to collaboration to increase the safety and security of the schools and the community.

