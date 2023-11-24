Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance

The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the first quarter of the school year which began in August.

Both schools have increased their attendance by over 2%.

“These school communities know when students feel connected to school, they have better attendance, grades and test scores and are more satisfied with school. Students are also more likely to engage in healthy behaviors when they feel connected to school and are less likely to experience emotional problems,” said Hart District officials in a statement announcing the recognition.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...