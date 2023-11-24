Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
|
The Master's University cross-country teams had a successful end to their season on Nov. 17 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross-Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., with the women finishing second and the men finishing fourth.
|
College of the Canyons cross country concluded its season on a high note with both teams running at the 3C2A State Championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18, seeing the women's team finish 17th and the men's squad in 20th.
|
College of the Canyons football is returning to postseason play after accepting a bid to play in the Western State Bowl vs. Citrus College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Glendora.
|
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
|
The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual "Messiah Sing-Along" on Monday, Dec. 11.
|
Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
|
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity urges consumers to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. Small Business Saturday is a day filled with local charm, unique finds and a chance to support the heartbeat of the community, small businesses.
|
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
|
2003
- Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story
]
|
The Master's University swim teams finished out their most successful fall season in program history defeating several top NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA teams at the La Verne University Invitational held at East L.A. College.
|
Before 2023 concludes, California State University, Northridge wanted to share its gratitude for the thousands of CSUN staff — many of them working behind the scenes — who helps the university achieve its goals on campus.
|
Caden Starr scored 29 points and Jordan Caruso notched a double-double as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Stanton 98-74 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
|
California State University Northridge’s Chicano House hosted its annual two-night celebration for Dia de los Muertos recently.
|
It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jessie Bonsness (women's soccer) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 13-18.
|
Keith Palmer was on track to fulfill his lifelong dream.
|
Phil Hamory had rarely set foot on campus at The Master’s University before he dropped off his daughter as a student.
|
1931
- Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story
]
|
Princess Cruises has unveiled details of its 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand program, featuring the Down Under debut of the flagship Discovery Princess, as well as the longest-ever World Cruise to sail roundtrip from Australia
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.